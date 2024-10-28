She told the Sunday Times Culture magazine: “There’s so much shame that comes with motherhood.

“You go to work, you’re shamed. If you don’t go to work, you’re shamed.”

Turner filmed her latest TV drama Joan in the wake of her split from Jonas and she admitted portraying single mother and career criminal Joan Hannington in the true story gave her a “lot of strength”.

She said: “Joan changed me quite a lot. From utter desperation comes so much will and ambition.

“The series came around at a time in my life where I had to be ambitious and I had to have such strong will and fight against the forces. She gave me a lot of strength.”

Despite her lows in the wake of her marriage ending, Turner is settling back into life in England and things are looking up.

She said: “I’m with my friends; I’m with my family; I’m eating good chocolate. I am thrilled.”

Meanwhile, despite being cast as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones when she was 14, Turner wouldn’t want her daughters to act until they are much older.

She said: “I’d say to any parent if your child wants to get into the industry, wait until their frontal lobe has formed, which is 25.

“I would highly discourage them from getting into it before they can fully process what that means.”