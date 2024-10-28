Sophie Turner has wished her “angel pie” boyfriend a happy birthday.
The Game of Thrones actress shared a series of photos of herself and Peregrine Pearson having fun on various days out as she described him as “flirty and thriving” at the age of 30.
She wrote on Instagram: “Happy Birthday my angel pie [pie and streamer emojis] 30, flirty and thriving [balloon emoji] (sic)”
The 28-year-old actress began dating the aristocrat last October before going Instagram official in January and making their official public debut as a couple a few weeks later.
Meanwhile, Turner - who has Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2, with ex-husband Joe Jonas - recently admitted she is tired of getting “shamed” for the decisions she makes as a working parent.