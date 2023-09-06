Jonas has filed for divorce from wife of four years in what seems to be a messy split. Photo / Getty Images

Joe Jonas has filed for divorce from his spouse of four years Sophie Turner, with filings revealing their marriage was “irretrievably broken”.

Jonas, 34, reportedly made the request to end his marriage to the Game of Thrones actress, 27, today in paperwork submitted to a Miami Dade County courtroom, with reports citing Turner’s excessive partying as a factor in the split, reports news.com.au.

It certainly seems the break up was non-amicable, with the Jonas Brothers singer deleting nearly all of his Instagram photos of Turner and hiring celebrity lawyer Tom Sasser, who represented US golfer Tiger Woods in his split.

An insider told TMZ that the couple had “different lifestyles”, with Jonas preferring to “stay at home” and Turner enjoying nights out on the town.

While the divorce seems abrupt, the couple have allegedly been having troubles for nearly six months, reports the outlet.

Page Six revealed that the decision was a “last resort for Joe” after months of feeling “unhappy”.

The couple began dating in 2016, and tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in the South of France in July 2019. Photo / Instagram

“He never wanted to break up his family, but he had to take what he felt was the best course of action for his girls,” a close source said.

“An unhappy home isn’t a home, and the truth is that he and Sophie were going through it this year.

“It just kept building, and Joe finally reached a point where he felt that he had exhausted all options to salvage the marriage.”

The divorce filing comes just two days after it was reported that Jonas and Turner’s marriage was on the rocks, however, the Cake by the Ocean singer was seen wearing his wedding ring at his Texas show amid split rumours.

The couple seemed in good spirits as little as three weeks ago, when Turner took to Instagram to praise her hubby after attending the Jonas Brothers’ concert in New York. The actress was seen holding hands with Jonas, wearing bracelets with his name on them and crying happy tears in the crowd as he sang to her in a serenade.

Jonas said elsewhere in the documents that his two daughters with Turner – 3-year-old Willa and a 1-year-old whose name is not known – had been mostly living with him in Miami.

Jonas revealed that the kids had been with him in “other locations throughout the United States”, suggesting their children moved with him while he was on his US tour.

He’s seeking “shared parental responsibility” going forward.

The divorce filings, seen by multiple outlets such as People and TMZ, also detail the couple’s prenuptial agreement.

According to the contract, Jonas will “keep all royalties from the music” that he’s written with his brothers, Nick and Kevin Jonas in the Jonas Brothers, as well as his previous band, DNCE.

Turner is set to keep her earnings from appearing on eight seasons of Game of Thrones, as well as “any residuals from her acting career”.

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers. Photo / Getty Images

What’s more, Jonas and Turner sold their shared home in Miami at the beginning of August for a reported $US15 million ($25 million), which saw the couple profit $US4 million ($6.8 million) after buying the property in 2021.

It is not clear as to where they’ve been living since, or if they own any other houses together.

Turner and Jonas have not yet commented on the divorce publicly.

The pair started dating in 2016 and, in July 2019, wed in a lavish ceremony in the South of France.







