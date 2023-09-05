Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have officially called it quits after four years of marriage. Photo / Getty Images

After days of speculation and confusion, Joe Jonas has officially filed for divorce from his wife, Sophie Turner.

Daily Mail has reported the couple, who wed in 2019, have officially called it quits with the former Disney star stating in a divorce filing that their marriage is “irretrievably broken”.

Jonas, 34, reportedly made the request to end his marriage to the Game of Thrones actress, 27, today in paperwork submitted to a Miami Dade County courtroom.

The UK news outlet has since obtained a copy of the filing, reporting the former couple plan to share custody of their two children, 3-year-old daughter Willa and their year-old daughter, whose name they have not revealed but was noted in the filing as “D.J.”.

The former couple reportedly have "very different lifestyles". Photo / Getty Images

Speaking on behalf of Jonas, his lawyer stated, “It is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility.” The filing further claims the singer has requested the former couple “establish a parenting plan” and a “timesharing schedule” in their primary residence in Miami, Florida.

Jonas reportedly will not seek child support from Turner, with the documents stating, “Both parties have the ability to provide for the support of the minor children and they should both be required to contribute to the support of the minor children.”

The filing also notes the couple have a pre-nuptial agreement they signed before their wedding in 2019, but does not share any details of the pre-nup in order to “protect the privacy rights of both parties”.

A source tells TMZ the reason Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner:



“She likes to party, he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles.” pic.twitter.com/7yNltYl5mV — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 5, 2023

Speaking to TMZ, a source said the reason for the divorce was that “she likes to party, he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles”.

The news comes after a source told TMZ the couple have been experiencing “serious problems” in their relationship.

Over the past three months, Jonas is said to have been caring for their young kids “pretty much all of the time” according to one insider, even while touring the country with his brothers, Nick and Kevin.

He was also spotted without his wedding band on numerous occasions, but caused confusion when he was seen with it on the same day rumours of their troubles made headlines.

Jonas and Turner began dating in 2016, before announcing their engagement in October 2017. In May 2019, they tied the knot in a Las Vegas wedding and held a second, larger wedding in France the next month.

Turner soon became pregnant with their first child, who she gave birth to in July 2020. They welcomed their second child last year.
















