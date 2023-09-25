The estranged couple have finally come to a decision on their children's living situation. Photo / Getty Images

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have agreed to keep their children in New York for the time being.

The 27-year-old actress sued her estranged husband last week and alleged he had blocked her from taking Willa, 3, and her 14-month-old sister - whose name has never been publicly disclosed - back to the UK, prompting the Jonas Brothers singer to hit back and insist he was simply adhering to a Florida court order.

And now, documents obtained by Daily Mail show Jonas and Turner have agreed to a temporary consent agreement and filed it with a federal judge, meaning the girls will stay in New York’s Southern or Eastern Districts - an area which covers New York City, the Hudson Valley and Long Island - for the time being.

The filing stated the former couple “have agreed to the entry of the attached proposed Interim Consent Order, without prejudice to either party’s claims and defences, prohibiting the removal of the parties’ children from the jurisdictions ... pending further order of this court.”

The Game of Thrones actress’ lawyer, Stephen Cullen, stated the order was filed to “protect the wellbeing of the (children) involved” and also to “prevent the (children’s) further removal or concealment before the final disposition of the petition”.

A draft copy of the order must now be signed by Judge Katherine Polk Failla, who is overseeing the case.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are seen in the West Village on March 27, 2023 in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

The Sucker singer hit back at Turner’s claims in a statement last week.

His representative said in part: “Sophie advised that she wanted to take the children permanently to the UK. Thereafter, she demanded via this filing that Joe hand over the children’s passports so that she could take them out of the country immediately. If he complies, Joe will be in violation of the Florida court order.”

Jonas is seeking “shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father, and is, of course, also okay with the kids being raised both in the US and the UK”.

The musician also rubbished the allegation that he’s “abducted” his own children.

The statement added: “This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending. When language like ‘abduction’ is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst. The children were not abducted.”