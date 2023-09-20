Sophie Turner has been spotted out after her public break-up and in a surprising move she’s been spotted with her ex-husband’s ex. Photos / Getty Images

Newly-single Sophie Turner made heads turn yesterday as she was spotted going to dinner with none other than her ex-husband’s ex, Taylor Swift.

The Game of Thrones actress looked chic in a crop top and low-rise baggy pants as she left the restaurant arm-in-arm with Swift.

The Cruel Summer singer donned a denim trench coat paired with a maroon dress, reports news.com.au.

A few weeks ago, Turner and Joe Jonas announced they were going their separate ways after four years of marriage.

The news came as a shock to fans, as they share two young children together and were spotted looking loved up at a Jonas Brothers concert the week prior.

The couple shared a joint statement, revealing that it was a “united decision”, and requested privacy as they put their focus and energy into raising their children.

Since then, speculation has run rife as to why their marriage ended, but no theories have been confirmed.

What’s more, it has been difficult for the singer to keep a low profile since the separation since he is currently on tour with The Jonas Brothers.

Turner was recently spotted in Spain where she is currently working on an upcoming television show called Joan.

Swift and Jonas were romantically linked back in 2008, however their relationship gained a lot of attention after the Blank Space singer got candid on The Ellen DeGeneres Show about how he’d ended things with her over the phone.

While Swift never said his name, it was clear it was Jonas after DeGeneres questioned her about her dating life and she quipped back roasting a man who had recently slighted her.

Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards. Photo / Getty Images

But it wasn’t that mysterious considering she had been spotted with the Jonas brother on more than one occasion.

“When I find that person that is right for me, he’ll be wonderful. When I look at that person, I’m not even going to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 27 seconds when I was 18,” she said.

Ten years later, she returned to the talk show and DeGeneres asked what the most “rebellious” thing was that she had ever done.

The singer confessed: “Probably when I put Joe Jonas on blast on your show. That was too much. I was 18,” she said.

“We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy. Just some teenage stuff there,” she shared.

Despite their icy split, Swift and Jonas have no bad blood between them and have remained close over the years. The pair were seen hanging out when he was dating Swift’s good friend model Gigi Hadid, and also were spotted together while he was married to Turner.



