Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner – he has filed for divorce, saying the relationship was "irretrievably broken". Photo / AP

After a week of messy allegations and rumours, pop star Joe Jonas has personally addressed his divorce from Game of Throne actress Sophie Turner.

While performing at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles over the weekend, the 34-year-old addressed the rumours circulating his private life and asked fans not to believe everything they hear, E! News has reported.

In between songs, he took a minute to talk to the crowd saying, “It’s been a crazy week,” as his wedding band was noticeably absent.

“I just want to say, look, if you don’t hear it from these lips,” he said before pointing at his lips, “don’t believe it. Okay? Thank you everyone for the love and support to me and my family.”

The former Disney star and his brothers went on to perform their 2019 hit song Hesitate, which was reportedly written for Turner, 27.

It comes after he changed the lyrics of the song at a concert in Phoenix earlier in the week. The tune was written to be sung as “Don’t be scared because I’m on your side”, but the Daily Mail has reported after the divorce was made public, Jonas sang, “Don’t be scared because I’m on her side”.

The brothers also embraced in an emotional hug after the concert.

The pair both released co-ordinated Instagram posts on Wednesday, addressing the decision to part ways in a “statement from the two of us”.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” it reads.

“There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly, this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy and our children.”

On Tuesday, Jonas filed for divorce at a court in Miami-Dade County Court in Florida.

The documents say “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken”, reports Associated Press.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner issued a joint statement on their Instagram accounts. Photo / Instagram

Following the announcement, multiple allegations have been released to news outlets including TMZ, with one source claiming the pair have decided to separate because they have “very different lifestyles”.

Another said it was because Jonas was “less than supportive” after the birth of the couple’s second child last year.

“After their youngest child was born … Sophie didn’t want to leave their home … she didn’t want to be photographed or go to events,” shares TMZ.

“Nevertheless, she attended several events with Joe, but at one specific event, several people who were there said Sophie made it clear she was uncomfortable and didn’t want to be there.”

Later on, Turner did not attend a function that Jonas was at. The singer allegedly “complained” that his spouse was “MIA” and that “she needed to get out more”.

Other contradicting reports claim Turner is enjoying a party-filled lifestyle after she was seen partying in a pub in Birmingham, England, and claimed a moment captured on the former couple’s Ring cam is what ultimately resulted in the divorce.

A Ring cam is a small camera used to monitor areas — such as front doors — from their phones.

“Joe had access to a Ring cam that he said captured Sophie saying and/or doing something that made him realise the marriage was over,” a TMZ report said.