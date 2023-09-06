Sophie Turner has been spotted partying in the UK. Photo / Instagram

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have officially announced their divorce, and now sources have revealed what was the “last straw”.

Following news of their separation, fans noticed Jonas had deleted most photos of his former beau from his social media account and employed celebrity lawyer Tom Sasser, who represented US golfer Tiger Woods in his divorce, prompting suspicions that something not so “amicable” was going on.

TMZ has seemingly confirmed the rumours stating Jonas “saw/heard” something on a Ring cam - a small camera used to monitor front doors from your phone - that became the “last straw” for the couple of four years.

“Joe had access to a Ring cam that he said captured Sophie saying and/or doing something that made him realise the marriage was over,” the TMZ report said.

Elsewhere, the actress has been enjoying a summer in the UK - where she was filming her upcoming ITV series, Joan. In images posted to her friend’s Instagram accounts, Turner appeared to be having a good time as she partied in a bar at what is believed to be the series wrap party.

Sophie felt ‘trapped’

MailOnline spoke to a close friend of the actress who claimed the divorce is because Turner felt “trapped” in her marriage and regrets “missing out” on her youthful, carefree years.

Claiming the pair began having problems last Christmas, the friend said Turner’s time in the UK has made her feel like she is “waking up to what her life and reality really is.” They further explained she has had little time for fun as she became famous young, married and started a family young and hasn’t had time to enjoy “carefree fun with friends”.

“She feels like her life has stalled after Game of Thrones and so has her personal life.” The source said, “Since the kids came along, she’s feeling trapped. She’s the only person in her tight friendship group who is married with two children.”

The source also made the bombshell claim a contributing reason for divorce is because “Joe would like another kid,” while Turner is “not ready for that because she feels that she’s not even had a teen or young adult life.”

‘Last resort’

The 34-year-old pop star tied the knot with the Game of Thrones actress, 27, in 2019 and has Willa, three, as well as a 14-month-old daughter - who is known only as DJ publicly -with her but filed for divorce earlier this week. Now, an insider has claimed that calling time on their marriage was the “last resort” for him.

Speaking to Page Six, a source said, “Divorce was a last resort for Joe. He never wanted to break up his family, but he had to take what he felt was the best course of action for his girls. An unhappy home isn’t a home, and the truth is that he and Sophie were going through it this year.

“There’s a lot of noise out there, but it wasn’t a straw-that-broke-the-camel’s-back situation like it’s being reported.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (L-R) Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

The insider went on to add that tensions “just kept building” and former Disney Channel star Jonas eventually felt as if there was nothing he could do to “salvage” his four-year marriage to Turner.

The source said: “It just kept building, and Joe finally reached a point where he felt that he had exhausted all options to salvage the marriage”.

Documents obtained by E! News showed that the Camp Rock star had stated that the marriage between the parties is “irretrievably broken” and a source later claimed that they had spent the “whole summer apart” because of work commitments.

Meanwhile, a source told People magazine, “[They spent] the whole summer apart. They were not separated but they’ve been living separate lives for months. As a family, they were based in Florida. The kids were with him the last few months, travelling with him with family while he’s been on tour. Sophie’s been working in the UK.”

The insider went on to say the couple “haven’t gotten along in a while, but they’re hoping to resolve this all amicably”. They added: “As far as custody goes, this literally all just happened, so they’re figuring it out in real time. They did have a prenup.”

Instagram statement

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner issued a joint statement on their Instagram accounts. Photo / Instagram

It comes after the former couple took to Instagram to share a statement to fans.

In a joint statement, they wrote “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

The former couple confirmed their divorce after Jonas put through a divorce filing claiming their marriage is “irretrievably broken”.







