Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have officially filed for divorce. Photo / Getty Images

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s impending divorce is turning sour with the Game of Thrones actress hitting back at the Jonas Brother.

This comes after several reports suggested Turner’s alleged partying ways were the main reason for the split, particularly because Jonas was left at home to look after the children.

However, sources close to Turner are speaking out about the reversed narrative, claiming the Dark Phoenix actress was the one content at staying home, but went to events with her husband despite feeling “uncomfortable”.

Jonas ‘less than supportive’

Comments from people who had frequently been around Jonas when his second daughter was born last year have now been published by TMZ.

Allegedly, the singer was “less than supportive”.

“After their youngest child was born … Sophie didn’t want to leave their home … she didn’t want to be photographed or go to events,” shares TMZ.

“Nevertheless, she attended several events with Joe, but at one specific event, several people who were there said Sophie made it clear she was uncomfortable and didn’t want to be there.”

Joe Jonas has filed for divorce from Sophie Turner, saying the relationship was "irretrievably broken". Photo / AP

Later on, Turner did not attend a function that Jonas was at. The singer allegedly “complained” that his spouse was “MIA” and that “she needed to get out more”.

“It was clear to the people who were there and heard Joe … there was a strain in the relationship.”

Now, a few months later, Jonas is reportedly protesting that Turner goes out too much.

Jonas visited Turner while she was working in the UK, bringing their two kids during the summer. However, it seems the trip was not enough to save their marriage. Jonas then returned to the US with the children.

Divorce announcement

The pair both released co-ordinated Instagram posts on Wednesday, addressing the decision to part ways in a “statement from the two of us”.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” it read.

“There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly, this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy and our children.”

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner issued a joint statement on their Instagram accounts. Photo / Instagram

On Tuesday, Jonas filed for divorce at a court in Miami-Dade County Court in Florida.

The documents say “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken”, reports Associated Press.

‘Different lifestyles’

After the couple’s separation was announced, an insider made claims that Jonas and Turner had “different lifestyles”, with Jonas opting to “stay at home” while Turner loved being out on the town, reports TMZ.

A close source told the Daily Mail that Turner felt her career — as well as her personal life — had stalled since she tied the knot with Jonas, who she began seeing at the young age of 19.

“She became famous at a very young age, then married and had kids … and never really had the teenage years of sleeping around and just having carefree fun with friends.

Sophie Turner has been spotted partying in the UK. Photo / Instagram

“Since the kids came along, she’s feeling trapped.”

Snaps of Turner, who shot to fame as Sansa Stark in GOT, went viral, showing the actress partying in a pub in Birmingham, England.

However, this particular night out was reportedly a work do — a wrap party to celebrate the end of filming on TV series Joan, which Turner had been working on.

The Ring cam

Reports have claimed that Jonas “saw/heard” something Turner said/did on a Ring cam that was the “last straw” in the pair’s failing marriage.

A Ring cam is a small camera used to monitor areas — such as front doors — from their phones.

“Joe had access to a Ring cam that he said captured Sophie saying and/or doing something that made him realise the marriage was over,” it said.

The New York Post’s Page Six claims the decision to part ways was a “last resort for Joe” after months of feeling “unhappy”.

“He never wanted to break up his family, but he had to take what he felt was the best course of action for his girls,” a close source said.

“An unhappy home isn’t a home, and the truth is that he and Sophie were going through it this year.

“It just kept building, and Joe finally reached a point where he felt that he had exhausted all options to salvage the marriage.”



