Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Jonas has filed for divorce, saying the relationship was ‘irretrievably broken’. Photo / AP

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Jonas has filed for divorce, saying the relationship was ‘irretrievably broken’. Photo / AP

Sophie Turner seems to be living her best life amid her highly-publicised divorce proceedings with Joe Jonas.

The English actress, 27, was snapped while filming her latest series, Joan, in Spain, reports news.com.au.

Turner was spotted in a passionate embrace with her co-star, British actor Frank Dillane, as the pair were seen frolicking in the waves and kissing.

The Game of Thrones star wore a bright blue swimsuit while filming the scene, which will be featured in the upcoming series about the true story of Joan Hannington, played by Turner: a top London jewel thief who is helped by her husband Boise Hannington, played by Dillane.

This comes after pop star Joe Jonas, 34, filed for divorce from his wife a few weeks ago, revealing that their four-year marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

Jonas removed nearly all his pictures with Turner from his Instagram page and hired celebrity lawyer Tom Sasser, who has represented the likes of golf champion Tiger Woods, in the wake of the filing.

Jonas’ representatives alleged that Turner’s “partying ways” led to the dissolution of their marriage, adding that a video from a Ring cam led to Jonas pulling the plug. On the other hand, insiders close to Turner hit back, revealing that the Jonas Brothers singer had been “less than supportive” following the birth of their second kid in 2022.

Jonas also added in the divorce documents that his and Turner’s two daughters, three-year-old Willa and a one-year-old whose name is not known yet - had been living primarily with him in Miami.

The singer went on to say that the kids had been with him in “other locations throughout the United States”, hinting that their children had been touring with him.

He is wanting “shared parental responsibility” in the future.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2022 in New York City. Photo / Theo Wargo / WireImage

The divorce filings, seen by various publications such as People and TMZ, also detailed the pair’s prenuptial agreement.

The contract states that Jonas will “keep all royalties from the music” that he’s created with his brothers, Nick and Kevin Jonas, on top of his previous band, DNCE.

Turner is set to keep all the money she made from featuring in eight seasons of Game of Thrones, on top of “any residuals from her acting career.”

The couple’s split took the world by surprise, especially because Turner and Jonas seemed loved up as recently as August, when Turner was spotted attending the Jonas Brothers concert in New York, posting on Instagram to celebrate the show.

She shared snaps which showed her holding hands with her husband, wearing bracelets with his name on it and crying happy tears in the audience as he sang to her.

Turner and Jonas started dating in 2016 and got married in a stunning ceremony in the South of France in 2019.