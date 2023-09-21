The Game of Thrones actress is hitting back at her estranged husband after a messy split. Photo / Getty Images

The Game of Thrones actress is hitting back at her estranged husband after a messy split. Photo / Getty Images

Sophie Turner is suing Joe Jonas.

The Game of Thrones actress is taking legal action against her estranged husband, just a few weeks after he filed for divorce, as she claims their daughters, Willa, 3, and a 14-month-old girl whose name hasn’t been publicly disclosed, are being wrongfully retained in New York City.

Documents filed in Manhattan on September 21 and obtained by TMZ revealed Turner reportedly wants the girls to return to her “forever home” in England.

According to the paperwork, the family made the UK their “permanent home” in April and Turner and Jonas regularly discussed their desire to raise the children and have them attend school there because they felt England was a safe place to raise their children.

The reported documents included a lengthy passage detailing all the activities the children have taken part in in England and Turner explained that “with some hesitation”, she and Jonas agreed the kids would go with their dad while the Jonas Brothers toured the US because she was busy shooting a “very intense” and time-consuming TV series.

The 27-year-old actress claimed the agreement was that when she finished filming in September, she would fly to New York to “collect the children and return home to England”.

She allegedly decided to take legal action because on Sunday, September 17, she and the Sucker singer met to discuss their separation and she stressed her plan to take the children back to England with her. Jonas reportedly “refused to return the passports to the mother and refuses to send the children home to England with the mother”.

On September 19, Jonas’ attorney allegedly contacted his ex-wife’s team and said the girls wouldn’t be returning to England.

Turner filed the documents in federal court, citing the Hague Convention — which deals with child abduction across country lines — and wants a court order demanding Joe hand over the children and their passports.

According to TMZ, the court documents also shed some light on the alleged timing of the end of the former couple’s four-year marriage.

Turner stated they had argued on August 15 and Jonas filed for divorce on September 1 — but she found out only through the media on September 5.

Meanwhile, Jonas has blasted his ex-wife’s claims that he “abducted” their children.

A representative for Jonas revealed in a statement the singer was seeking “shared parenting” with Turner, adding: “The children were not abducted”, reports Daily Mail.

“This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending. When language like ‘abduction’ is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst. The children were not abducted,” the representative added.

He went on to say Jonas “already disavowed any and all statements purportedly made on his behalf that were disparaging of Sophie”.

“They were made without his approval and are not consistent with his views. His wish is that Sophie reconsider her harsh legal position and move forward in a more constructive and private manner,” the statement added.

“His only concern is the wellbeing of his children”.

