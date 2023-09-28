Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are seen attending the Cup of Joe concert after-party. Photo / Getty Images

One detail of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s highly-publicised split has been shrouded in mystery - until now.

What did the Jonas brother allegedly overhear the Game of Thrones star saying on the Ring camera in their home that proved to be “the last straw”?

According to US Weekly, Jonas reportedly heard his wife “bad-mouthing” him to one of her friends.

An unnamed source told the outlet, “It wasn’t anything more than that ... but that was the final straw.”

It comes after multiple reports from different sources that Turner had said or done something captured on the home security camera that made Jonas realise the marriage was over.

He filed for divorce from his wife of four years earlier this month - but TMZ reports the marriage had been under strain for some time.

Documents filed by Turner’s legal team last week revealed further insights, with the actress claiming the seemingly “sudden” split came after a huge argument on August 15 - Jonas’s birthday.

The documents, seen by Entertainment Tonight, stated: “The breakdown of the parties’ marriage happened very suddenly.”

“The parties had an argument on August 15, 2023. On or about September 1, 2023, [Jonas] filed a divorce case against [Turner] in Florida.”

The papers also revealed how Turner found out her marriage was over - through the news.

“On or about September 5, 2023, [Turner] found out through the media that [Jonas] had filed for divorce,” the documents read.

The pair first began dating in 2016 and were engaged by 2017. They married twice in 2019, eloping to Las Vegas and then hosting an elaborate ceremony in France weeks later.

Turner and Jonas welcomed their first child together in 2020 and their second in 2022.

Things quickly turned sour between them following the filing, with sources on each side speaking out in an attempt to portray the other in a negative light.

Turner is now reportedly suing Jonas for “wrongful” retention of their two children and has accused him of “abducting” them as he is refusing to hand over their passports, allegedly in an effort to stop them from moving to the UK, where she is from.

But a representative for Jonas has since denied the claims, telling Page Six, “This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending.”

“When language like ‘abduction’ is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst. The children were not abducted.”

The pair have agreed to stay in New York with their children for the time being as they go through the legal process of divorce.