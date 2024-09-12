Custody of the girls became a major issue as the split played out as Turner had hoped to raise the children in her native UK while Jonas wanted them to remain in the US.

They are believed to have reached a temporary agreement which will allow the girls to split their time between the US and the UK.

After splitting in 2023, they shared a joint statement online which read: “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.

“There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children’.”

In a recent interview with Vogue magazine, Turner admitted she wasn’t happy with the way the split played out - especially the way it impacted the children.

She said: “I’m unhappy with the way everything played out, especially when it comes to my children. They’re the victims in all of this. But I think we’re doing the best we can.

“I’m confident that we can figure it out. Joe is a great father to our children and that’s all that I can ask for.”