Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have reached a divorce settlement.
The 35-year-old pop star filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones actress, 28, in Miami, Florida in September 2023 and now court documents filed in the state on September 6 show a judge ruled the marriage was “irretrievably broken” and agreed to waive the final 20-day waiting period to dissolve the union and declare them both single.
According to PEOPLE, the documents stated: “The marriage between the parties is dissolved and the parties are restored to the status of being single.”
The terms of the settlement remain confidential, but the documents state the agreement is “in the best interests of the parties and this family”.
The former couple married in Las Vegas in May 2019, and they are parents to two daughters - Willa, 4, and 2-year-old Delphine.