“For this couple, there could be a future stream of income and that’s where it gets really difficult and painful,” Melcher said.
“Let’s say there’s a movie project in the works or there’s a sequel, these things that can happen years after a split, could still be community property and be subject to being shared.”
Soudry said that considering the pair were only married for two years after rekindling their relationship, there might not be many assets to consider. “They’re probably already close to some kind of settlement, again, given that it’s only a two-year marriage.”
Affleck and Lopez met in 2001, announcing their engagement the very next year. Days before the wedding was set to take place, the couple announced that they were postponing the ceremony over “excessive media attention”.
That postponement lasted 20 years, with each going on to marry other people and have children. They reunited in 2021 and announced their engagement in 2022. They married in a small, intimate ceremony, before holding a second lavish family wedding in Georgia.
Throughout 2023, rumours of strife in the relationship circulated. By May 2024, the couple hadn’t been seen together since March this year.
Documents filed by Lopez this week confirmed the marriage is over.