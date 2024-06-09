Amid growing speculation that they're heading for divorce, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly selling their multi-million dollar mansion shortly after purchasing it.

Lopez, 54, and Affleck, 51, have been making headlines in recent weeks following reports that the couple have been "unable to make it work" and are struggling to keep their two-year marriage afloat.

Lopez, 54, and Affleck, 51, have been making headlines in recent weeks following reports that the couple have been “unable to make it work” and are struggling to keep their two-year marriage afloat.

Affleck has been spotted out in public not wearing his wedding ring multiple times and allegedly moved into a US$100,000-a-month ($163,072) rental in Brentwood amid the fallout.

Although the couple - who first dated in 2002 - purchased the twelve-bedroom, 24-bathroom California property last year, a source recently told People that they were “still living separately” and remained focused on their careers.

“She’s back in LA for tour rehearsals. She seems okay. She’s very focused on work,” the insider said.

On June 1, Lopez announced she was cancelling her This Is Me... Live tour, which was due to kick off in July, with her representatives saying she is “taking time off” to be with her “children family and close friends”.

Divorce rumours have been swirling over Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in recent months. Photo / GC Images

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” Lopez said as she addressed devastated fans on her OntheJLo website in an exclusive message. “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary.

“I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time.”

Now, several sources have told TMZ that real estate agent Santiago Arana from The Agency has been enlisted to privately sell the grand $98.2m mansion on behalf of the couple.

Lopez and Affleck were very particular about buying a property and took years to decide, backing out of multi-million dollar deals in Bel-Air and Pacific Palisades before settling on their current property.

The stunning Beverly Hills property has twelve bedrooms and 24 bathrooms. It’s home to a private cinema, a spa with a beauty salon set-up, a massage room, a sauna, whiskey lounge and a wine room.

Also included is a 465-square-metre recreational sports facility that boasts a boxing ring, sports lounge, and a pickleball court.

The Hollywood couple are reportedly selling their $98.2 million Beverly Hills mansion. Photo / Getty Images

The A-list couple searched for their dream home for nearly two years. They toured over 80 properties before they finally settled on their Beverly Hills house.

Although neither party has confirmed the divorce rumours, Affleck now lives at the separate rental property. Sources also told TMZ that Lopez was on the hunt for a new home.

It is understood that The Agency’s Arana has been giving private viewings to prospective buyers for about two weeks, which correlates with the timeline of the couple’s divorce rumours.

They’ve allegedly asked for US$65m ($106.4m) for the Beverly Hills property.