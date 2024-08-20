Lopez listed the date of separation as April 26, 2024, TMZ reports.

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 10: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the red carpet of the movie "The Last Duel" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2021 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images)

The couple tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022, but held a more traditional wedding in Georgia on August 20 that year – meaning the divorce papers were filed on the two-year anniversary of their lavish ceremony.

Citing insider sources, both TMZ and Page Six have claimed there is no prenuptial agreement and that the documents do not specify whether a prenup is in place.

The former couple have reportedly been trying to negotiate a settlement for months, but the ongoing talks have allegedly caused their relationship to sour.

In May, the A-listers were rumoured to be living apart as they were spotted without their wedding rings.

In June, it was revealed the pair were looking to sell their US$60 million ($98.2m) Beverly Hills mansion amid reports Affleck had relocated to a NZ$160,000-a-month rental in Brentwood. Although the couple purchased the 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom California property last year, a source told People they were “still living separately”.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon MGM Studios "This Is Me...Now: A Love Story" at Dolby Theatre on February 13, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/WireImage)

Multiple sources claimed earlier this month that after weeks of attempting to save their relationship, the pair had made the call to separate for good. This was followed by reports that J. Lo was also house-hunting after putting their Los Angeles home up for sale,

The former couple first dated in 2002 but called time on their whirlwind engagement in 2004. They officially rekindled their romance in 2021.

Speaking to the Herald in February, Lopez shared that she felt she had finally found happily ever after with Affleck, adding: “I felt like, ‘Oh, wait, some things do last forever. True love does exist. Oh, holy s***’.

“[Affleck] helped me feel that it was okay and that I was safe and that I was loved, and that I could look at those parts of myself that I wasn’t so proud of, of things that I had gone through, and accept them.”