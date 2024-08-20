In June, it was revealed the pair were looking to sell their US$60 million ($98.2m) Beverly Hills mansion amid reports Affleck had relocated to a NZ$160,000-a-month rental in Brentwood. Although the couple purchased the 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom California property last year, a source told People they were “still living separately”.
The former couple first dated in 2002 but called time on their whirlwind engagement in 2004. They officially rekindled their romance in 2021.
Speaking to the Herald in February, Lopez shared that she felt she had finally found happily ever after with Affleck, adding: “I felt like, ‘Oh, wait, some things do last forever. True love does exist. Oh, holy s***’.
“[Affleck] helped me feel that it was okay and that I was safe and that I was loved, and that I could look at those parts of myself that I wasn’t so proud of, of things that I had gone through, and accept them.”