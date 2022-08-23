JLo has given fans their first look at her three Ralph Lauren gowns. Photo / On The JLo

JLo has given fans their first look at her three Ralph Lauren gowns. Photo / On The JLo

The first photos of Jennifer Lopez's wedding dress have been released.

Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated their second wedding last weekend with family and friends at their home in Riceboro, Georgia, and now the Jenny From The Block singer has revealed she wore not one, not two, but three stunning dresses during the three-day extravaganza.

The blushing bride took to her website, On The JLo where she shared with fans images of her special day, including close ups of her three eye-catching dresses.

Designed by Ralph Lauren, the capsule of couture gowns included a version of Ralph Lauren's classic turtleneck column dress with Vogue Magazine reporting the elegant train was made with more than 1000 handkerchiefs and 500 metres of fabric which were cut into ruffles.

Jennifer Lopez wore a capsule of Ralph Lauren dresses. Photo / On The JLo

The dress also featured ruffle sleeves and a mesh back.

After the 45-minute ceremony took place, the magazine reported the bride changed into her second dress, which featured a cascading string of pearls.

Vogue reported thirty artisans worked to hand-embroider the chandelier-pearl gown with micro-pleats of silk tulle, pearl embellishments and Swarovski crystal.

The brid's second dress featured a cascading string of pearls. Photo / On The JLo

The third dress - which was also worn during the cocktail reception - was a mermaid silhouette with a Swarovski-crystal-embellished keyhole neckline and featured a removable organza overlay.

Sharing sketches and photos of the dresses in her email, the Marry Me actress said, "The dresses were dreamy… thank you Ralph Lauren," adding,"I will be sharing a few more pics and delicious details on our big day coming very soon On The JLo…"

Meanwhile, Vogue reported Affleck complimented his bride's Couture gown with a Ralph Lauren Couture white tuxedo jacket, black trousers, and a black bow tie. However, photos of the groom have been released yet.

The third dress featured a Swarovski-crystal-embellished keyhole neckline. Photo / On The JLo

It is indeed a full circle moment for the newlyweds who famously began dating in 2002 and got engaged the same year.

They were forced to postpone their wedding in 2003 and eventually ended up splitting in 2004.

But in a shock twist two decades later, the pair announced they had rekindled their love story in 2021.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot in "a little white wedding chapel" last month. Photo / On the JLO

The celebrity couple's first wedding took place on Saturday, July 16 in Las Vegas, which Lopez shared with fans in her "On the J Lo" newsletter.

"Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," Lopez wrote last month, signing off as Jennifer Lynn Affleck.