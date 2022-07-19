A source has claimed Affleck and Lopez's wedding was "very, very minimally planned in advance and was largely spur of the moment". Photo / Getty Images

A source has claimed Affleck and Lopez's wedding was "very, very minimally planned in advance and was largely spur of the moment". Photo / Getty Images

After getting married in a little white chapel in Vegas, Ben Affleck and his new wife, Mrs Jennifer Lynn Affleck - the artist formerly known as JLo - took a private jet home to LA while eating pizza and drinking Diet Coke.

That's according to a "well-placed Hollywood source" who also told the New York Post that "[Lopez] has been ready to get married since the night that Ben proposed. She wanted to lock this down and remove any chance for cold feet ASAP!"

The source also claims that although the bride shared in her OnTheJLo newsletter that all five of their children (Lopez's twins Emme and Max, 14, and Affleck's daughters Violet, 16, Sera, 13 and son Sam, 10) joined in the celebrations, in fact only Emme and Sera were present.

The source points to the fact that while Affleck was wedding his lost-and-found flame, his ex-wife Jennifer Garner was in Lake Tahoe and has made no comments publicly about the union.

"Ben did tell Jen about the wedding, but I'm told that it was only Friday at the earliest. It was very, very minimally planned in advance and was largely spur of the moment. Violet stayed home because she's extremely loyal to her mum," The Post claims a well-placed Hollywood source said.

The nuptials come just months after Affleck's second proposal with Lopez announcing the news amid beautiful images of their day.

In her latest subscriber-only newsletter, On the JLO, she writes: "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient."

She shares that they tied the knot in "a little white wedding chapel" just after midnight. She wore "a dress from an old movie". He wore "a jacket from his closet".

They took photos in "a pink Cadillac convertible" and had "the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last."

She signs off, "Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for. With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck."

It is indeed a full circle moment for the newlyweds who famously began dating in 2002 and got engaged the same year.

They were forced to postpone their wedding in 2003 and eventually ended up splitting in 2004.

But in a shock twist two decades later, the pair announced they had rekindled their love story in 2021.

The wedding reportedly took place on Saturday, July 16 and the ceremony was held in both of their legal names: Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez.

Earlier this year Lopez was spotted wearing an engagement ring when furniture shopping.

News of their Vegas-styled wedding came after Lopez gushed about Affleck in a rare post celebrating Father's Day.

Alongside a video, she wrote: "Happy Father's Day to the most caring, loving, affectionate, consistent and selfless Daddy ever. #HappyFathersDay my love."

In the video, JLo narrated over a selection of snaps and claps of the pair, saying: "This is the best time of my life.

"I love my career, but nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to build a family with someone who I love deeply and who is just as dedicated to family and to each other as we can be and I feel incredibly blessed."