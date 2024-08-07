Jennifer Lopez is said to be looking for a 'fresh start' amid reports the singer and husband Ben Affleck are calling it quits. Photo / Getty Images

With Bennifer reportedly preparing for divorce after tying the knot in 2022, the On The Floor singer is looking for a new place to call home.

Jennifer Lopez is looking for a “fresh start”.

The 55-year-old singer and actress has been house-hunting after putting the Los Angeles home she shared with her husband Ben Affleck up for sale and Lopez’s friends insist she always “has [a] good attitude even when things are not perfect”.

A source told People: “Considering everything that’s going on, Jennifer is having a good summer. She’s been off and able to focus on what’s next.

“Jennifer is trying to find a new home to start fresh. She always has [a] good attitude even when things are not perfect.”