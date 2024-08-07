Advertisement
Home / Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez looking for new home as Ben Affleck buys separate house

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read
Jennifer Lopez is said to be looking for a 'fresh start' amid reports the singer and husband Ben Affleck are calling it quits. Photo / Getty Images

With Bennifer reportedly preparing for divorce after tying the knot in 2022, the On The Floor singer is looking for a new place to call home.

Jennifer Lopez is looking for a “fresh start”.

The 55-year-old singer and actress has been house-hunting after putting the Los Angeles home she shared with her husband Ben Affleck up for sale and Lopez’s friends insist she always “has [a] good attitude even when things are not perfect”.

A source told People: “Considering everything that’s going on, Jennifer is having a good summer. She’s been off and able to focus on what’s next.

“Jennifer is trying to find a new home to start fresh. She always has [a] good attitude even when things are not perfect.”

Lopez recently looked at a home in the Beverly Hills area of Los Angeles that is “truly exceptional”.

An insider said: “It’s an ideal setting for those seeking seclusion”.

She also eyed another home in May and has been looking at properties that are not officially on the market.

This comes after Affleck, 51, recently splashed out US$20.5 million ($34.2m) on a new home in the affluent area of Pacific Palisades.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly planning to file for divorce after months of speculation. Photo / Getty Images
TMZ reported that Affleck’s property features five bedrooms and six bathrooms as well as a media room and guest house.

The new house is much smaller than the mansion in Beverly Hills he bought with Lopez in May last year which boasted 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms, a 12-car garage, room for parking 80 cars, a 465 sq m guest penthouse, caretaker house, and a two-bedroom guard house, as well as a pool, and an indoor sports complex.

The couple put the house on the market last month for US$68m ($113.4m).

