“He feels like the last two years was just a fever dream, and he’s come to his senses now and understands there is just no way this is going to work,” they said.

Another source told People magazine that they were “still living separately” and remained focused on their careers.

“She’s back in LA for tour rehearsals. She seems okay. She’s very focused on work,” the insider said.

While the A-listers are yet to make a public statement regarding the status of their relationship, suspicions were heightened last week when Lopez celebrated her 55th birthday without Affleck by her side.

At the time, it was unclear why the Last Duel star was absent from his wife’s royal-themed birthday in the Hamptons, however the reason has now been revealed.

Daily Mail has reported the actor was busy purchasing a new US$20.5 million ($34.4m) “bachelor pad” in California in what a source said is a “stab to the heart” for his wife.

Speaking to Radar Online, an insider said, “Ben’s decision to move into his own home is the final insult.”

Affleck wasn’t the only one who had property success that day though, People magazine reported Lopez also finalised the sale of her New York City penthouse.

The four bedroom home reportedly sold for US$23 million ($38.6m).

It comes just months after the stars publicly listed their US$60m ($100m) Beverly Hills mansion with real estate agent Santiago Arana from The Agency.

Lopez and Affleck were very particular about buying a property and took years to decide, backing out of multi-million dollar deals in Bel-Air and Pacific Palisades before settling on their current property.

The stunning Beverly Hills property has 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms. It’s home to a private cinema, a spa with a beauty salon set-up, a massage room, a sauna, whiskey lounge and a wine room.

Also included is a 465sq m recreational sports facility that boasts a boxing ring, sports lounge, and a pickleball court.

The A-list couple searched for their dream home for nearly two years. They toured over 80 properties before they finally settled on their Beverly Hills house.

They’ve reportedly asked US$568m ($114m) for the Beverly Hills property.

On June 1, Lopez announced she was cancelling her This Is Me... Live tour, which was due to kick off in July, with her representatives saying she is “taking time off” to be with her “children family and close friends”.