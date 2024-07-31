The A-listers have been fighting divorce rumours for most of the year. Photo / Getty Images

Another told the news outlet, “Honestly, in the end they could not come to a compromise. What they had before is gone and they have both accepted it.”

Rumours about the status of the A-lister’s relationship have been swirling for most of the year, with multiple claims they have been separated for months. One source told Page Six in May that Affleck has “come to his senses” after falling madly in love with Lopez, 55, and feels his head is “clear” now.

“He feels like the last two years was just a fever dream, and he’s come to his senses now and understands there is just no way this is going to work,” they said.

Another source told People magazine that they were “still living separately” and remained focused on their careers.

“She’s back in LA for tour rehearsals. She seems okay. She’s very focused on work,” the insider said.

On June 1, Lopez announced she was cancelling her This Is Me... Live tour, which was due to kick off in July, with her representatives saying she is “taking time off” to be with her “children family and close friends”.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have rarely been seen together this year. Photo / Getty Images

Suspicions were heightened last month after it was revealed the pair spent their second wedding anniversary, on July 16, not only apart but in different cities and again last week when Lopez celebrated her 55th birthday without Affleck by her side.

At the time, it was unclear why the Last Duel star was absent from his wife’s royal-themed birthday in the Hamptons, however Daily Mail has since reported the actor was in California purchasing a new US$20.5 million ($34.4m) “bachelor pad”.

A source said it came as a “stab to the heart” for Lopez.

Speaking to Radar Online, the insider said, “Ben’s decision to move into his own home is the final insult.”

Affleck and Lopez first met on the set of the American romantic crime comedy Gigli in the early 2000s and officially began dating in 2002. Soon after, they were engaged to be married until their separation in 2004 — of which Lopez later confessed was because they “crumbled under the pressure”.

In the 20 years they spent apart, Lopez was married to Marc Anthony between 2004 and 2014 with the pair welcoming their now-16-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wed in 2022. Photo / On the JLO

Meanwhile, Affleck married Jennifer Garner in 2005 and welcomed three children: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 11, before separating in 2018.

Rumours about their alleged separation have been swirling for months, with the pair seemingly fueling them after they publicly listed their US$60m ($100m) Beverly Hills mansion with real estate agent Santiago Arana from The Agency.

The A-listers searched for their dream home for nearly two years and toured over 80 properties before they finally settled on their Beverly Hills house.

They’ve reportedly asked US$68m ($114m) for the Beverly Hills property.