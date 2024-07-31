Now, multiple sources have confirmed to the Daily Mail that after weeks of attempting to save their relationship, they have allegedly made the call to separate for good.
“They finalised the divorce papers with her a month ago, but are waiting for the right time to drop them,” one source claimed. They added, “At that time, they will release a joint statement that will say how they have much love for each other and how they fought to make it work, but couldn’t.”
Another told the news outlet, “Honestly, in the end they could not come to a compromise. What they had before is gone and they have both accepted it.”
Rumours about the status of the A-lister’s relationship have been swirling for most of the year, with multiple claims they have been separated for months. One source told Page Six in May that Affleck has “come to his senses” after falling madly in love with Lopez, 55, and feels his head is “clear” now.
“He feels like the last two years was just a fever dream, and he’s come to his senses now and understands there is just no way this is going to work,” they said.
At the time, it was unclear why the Last Duel star was absent from his wife’s royal-themed birthday in the Hamptons, however Daily Mail has since reported the actor was in California purchasing a new US$20.5 million ($34.4m) “bachelor pad”.
A source said it came as a “stab to the heart” for Lopez.
Speaking to Radar Online, the insider said, “Ben’s decision to move into his own home is the final insult.”
Affleck and Lopez first met on the set of the American romantic crime comedy Gigli in the early 2000s and officially began dating in 2002. Soon after, they were engaged to be married until their separation in 2004 — of which Lopez later confessed was because they “crumbled under the pressure”.
In the 20 years they spent apart, Lopez was married to Marc Anthony between 2004 and 2014 with the pair welcoming their now-16-year-old twins, Max and Emme.
Meanwhile, Affleck married Jennifer Garner in 2005 and welcomed three children: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 11, before separating in 2018.