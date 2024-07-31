Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment
Updated

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez to file for divorce, source claims papers are ‘finalised’

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
A source claims Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's divorce papers are 'finalised'. Photo / Getty Images

A source claims Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's divorce papers are 'finalised'. Photo / Getty Images

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly ready to file for divorce.

The famed couple, known as Bennifer, first dated in 2002 before calling off their engagement and going on to marry other people.

While they rekindled their love in 2021 and appeared to have their fairytale ending when they tied the knot in 2022, it seems things between the pair have become estranged with Affleck, 51, being spotted without his wedding ring multiple times.

Now, multiple sources have confirmed to the Daily Mail that after weeks of attempting to save their relationship, they have allegedly made the call to separate for good.

“They finalised the divorce papers with her a month ago, but are waiting for the right time to drop them,” one source claimed. They added, “At that time, they will release a joint statement that will say how they have much love for each other and how they fought to make it work, but couldn’t.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
The A-listers have been fighting divorce rumours for most of the year. Photo / Getty Images
The A-listers have been fighting divorce rumours for most of the year. Photo / Getty Images

Another told the news outlet, “Honestly, in the end they could not come to a compromise. What they had before is gone and they have both accepted it.”

Rumours about the status of the A-lister’s relationship have been swirling for most of the year, with multiple claims they have been separated for months. One source told Page Six in May that Affleck has “come to his senses” after falling madly in love with Lopez, 55, and feels his head is “clear” now.

“He feels like the last two years was just a fever dream, and he’s come to his senses now and understands there is just no way this is going to work,” they said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Another source told People magazine that they were “still living separately” and remained focused on their careers.

“She’s back in LA for tour rehearsals. She seems okay. She’s very focused on work,” the insider said.

On June 1, Lopez announced she was cancelling her This Is Me... Live tour, which was due to kick off in July, with her representatives saying she is “taking time off” to be with her “children family and close friends”.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have rarely been seen together this year. Photo / Getty Images
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have rarely been seen together this year. Photo / Getty Images

Suspicions were heightened last month after it was revealed the pair spent their second wedding anniversary, on July 16, not only apart but in different cities and again last week when Lopez celebrated her 55th birthday without Affleck by her side.

At the time, it was unclear why the Last Duel star was absent from his wife’s royal-themed birthday in the Hamptons, however Daily Mail has since reported the actor was in California purchasing a new US$20.5 million ($34.4m) “bachelor pad”.

A source said it came as a “stab to the heart” for Lopez.

Speaking to Radar Online, the insider said, “Ben’s decision to move into his own home is the final insult.”

Affleck and Lopez first met on the set of the American romantic crime comedy Gigli in the early 2000s and officially began dating in 2002. Soon after, they were engaged to be married until their separation in 2004 — of which Lopez later confessed was because they “crumbled under the pressure”.

In the 20 years they spent apart, Lopez was married to Marc Anthony between 2004 and 2014 with the pair welcoming their now-16-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wed in 2022. Photo / On the JLO
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wed in 2022. Photo / On the JLO

Meanwhile, Affleck married Jennifer Garner in 2005 and welcomed three children: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 11, before separating in 2018.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Rumours about their alleged separation have been swirling for months, with the pair seemingly fueling them after they publicly listed their US$60m ($100m) Beverly Hills mansion with real estate agent Santiago Arana from The Agency.

The A-listers searched for their dream home for nearly two years and toured over 80 properties before they finally settled on their Beverly Hills house.

They’ve reportedly asked US$68m ($114m) for the Beverly Hills property.

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment