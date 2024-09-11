It’s a far cry from their high-profile public outing at Wimbledon two months ago, with the polished pair making headlines as fans remarked on Grohl’s tailored suit and tie.

Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum attended the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. Photo / Getty Images

In pictures taken at Wimbledon in July, Blum can be seen wearing what appears to be a wedding band and engagement ring.

Both are gone by the time the Los Angeles shots were taken last month, though it’s unconfirmed whether she was aware of Grohl’s infidelity by then.

Grohl was not wearing a wedding ring in recent appearances at Wimbledon, the 2023 Grammys or on tour.

Since his 2003 wedding to Blum, he has been pictured with a band on his ring finger on some occasions (usually going without to perform). Wearing it off-stage, from photos in the Getty Images archive, has appeared to be less frequent in recent years.

The world learned the news yesterday when Grohl published a slab of confessionary text on Instagram, confirming he had a new baby daughter and had been unfaithful to his wife.

“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” the Grammy-winner said. “I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her.”

The Foo Fighters and Nirvana star also acknowledged the impact his disclosure had had on his family.

“I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”

Grohl and Blum have three daughters: Violet, Harper and Ophelia. The family attended the 2023 Grammy Awards together.

Grohl and Blum walked the red carpet at the 2023 Grammy Awards with their children Violet, Harper and Ophelia in February 2023. Photo / Getty Images

In 2007, Grohl told The Guardian that his family were “anchors that keep me from completely disappearing”.

Following their father’s announcement Violet and Harper deleted their social media accounts, reported the Daily Mail UK.

It’s not the first time Grohl has allegedly cheated on a partner. He split with first wife Jennifer Youngblood in 1997 after he was unfaithful. Another girlfriend, snowboarder Tina Basich, wrote about his infidelity in her 2003 memoir.