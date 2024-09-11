Now sources are revealing details of the lead-up to his Instagram bombshell.
Outlets are reporting that the Foo Fighters star secured the services of a divorce lawyer before going public, a source told People, which did not receive a response on the claim from Grohl’s representatives.
Pictures have also surfaced on the Daily Mail UK that show Blum without her wedding ring, photographed in Los Angeles in early August, according to the site, a month before Grohl’s Instagram post.
The couple are shown walking in the street. Grohl, 55, dressed-down in a black T-shirt, cargo shorts and cap, is smoking a cigarette and Blum, 48, also in black, is using her smartphone with noticeably bare hands.
Grohl was not wearing a wedding ring in recent appearances at Wimbledon, the 2023 Grammys or on tour.
Since his 2003 wedding to Blum, he has been pictured with a band on his ring finger on some occasions (usually going without to perform). Wearing it off-stage, from photos in the Getty Images archive, has appeared to be less frequent in recent years.
The world learned the news yesterday when Grohl published a slab of confessionary text on Instagram, confirming he had a new baby daughter and had been unfaithful to his wife.
“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” the Grammy-winner said. “I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her.”
The Foo Fighters and Nirvana star also acknowledged the impact his disclosure had had on his family.
“I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”
Grohl and Blum have three daughters: Violet, Harper and Ophelia. The family attended the 2023 Grammy Awards together.
In 2007, Grohl told The Guardian that his family were “anchors that keep me from completely disappearing”.
It’s not the first time Grohl has allegedly cheated on a partner. He split with first wife Jennifer Youngblood in 1997 after he was unfaithful. Another girlfriend, snowboarder Tina Basich, wrote about his infidelity in her 2003 memoir.