Grohl made headlines last week when he seemingly fired a wave of comments addressed at Taylor Swift, 34, as his rock band Foo Fighters played a show at London Stadium.

The band - who are touring the UK on their Everything or Nothing at All Tour, were performing their second of two London shows when Grohl spoke to the audience about Swift, who was playing a show on the other side of the city at Wembley Stadium.

Early in the night, Grohl - who founded Foo Fighters on his own in 1994 and remains the principal musician of the US band - referenced Swift’s tour, saying, “Listen - tonight, this is my Eras Tour, okay? I’ve got a lot of eras. Spelled e-r-r-o-r-s. This is my Errors Tour, how about that? … That’s what we should’ve called this f***ing tour: The Errors Tour.”

Later on, Grohl told fans he was “joking about the Taylor Swift tour earlier”, who booed at the mention of her nearby concert. He then proceeded to make a subtle dig at Swift, suggesting that she doesn’t sing live.

“We were joking about the Taylor Swift tour earlier. I know that she’s on her ‘errors’ tour,” Grohl said to concertgoers in between songs.

“I tell you, man, you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift.

“So we like to call our tour the ‘Errors Tour’. We’ve had more than a few eras, and more than a few f***ing errors as well. Just a couple,” he continued.

“That’s because we actually play live. What?

“Just saying. You guys like raw, live rock ‘n’ roll music, right? You came to the right f***ing place.”

While Swift usually avoids celebrity feuds, she appeared to quietly respond to Grohl’s comments during her third show in London on Sunday night, where she also brought her NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce on to the stage.

“Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band who’s going to be playing live for you for three-and-a-half hours tonight, they deserve this so much,” Swift told a crowd of 90,000 people after they gave her a standing ovation.

“And so does every one of my fellow performers. And you just gave that to us so generously, we will never forget it.”