Dave Grohl performs with Foo Fighters. Photo / Getty Images
Dave Grohl might be one of the most recognisable rock stars in the world, but the star’s new look may have you doing a double take.
The Foo Fighter’s frontman was joined by his wife, Jordyn Blum, at Wimbledon for the second day of the tennis tournament on Tuesday. However, instead of attending the event in his usual casual attire, complete with his rogue curls, the 55-year-old put on his best suit to sit courtside.
Combing his hair back and tying it into a tidy ponytail, the star also made sure his greying beard was neatly trimmed and styled as he appeared in a tailored suit complete with a yellow tie and brown loafers.
It was a drastically different look for the rocker, who is often seen in grungy attire.
The band - who are touring the UK on their Everything or Nothing at All Tour, were performing their second of two London shows when Grohl spoke to the audience about Swift, who was playing a show on the other side of the city at Wembley Stadium.
Early in the night, Grohl - who founded Foo Fighters on his own in 1994 and remains the principal musician of the US band - referenced Swift’s tour, saying, “Listen - tonight, this is my Eras Tour, okay? I’ve got a lot of eras. Spelled e-r-r-o-r-s. This is my Errors Tour, how about that? … That’s what we should’ve called this f***ing tour: The Errors Tour.”
Later on, Grohl told fans he was “joking about the Taylor Swift tour earlier”, who booed at the mention of her nearby concert. He then proceeded to make a subtle dig at Swift, suggesting that she doesn’t sing live.
“Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band who’s going to be playing live for you for three-and-a-half hours tonight, they deserve this so much,” Swift told a crowd of 90,000 people after they gave her a standing ovation.
“And so does every one of my fellow performers. And you just gave that to us so generously, we will never forget it.”