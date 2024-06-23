Taylor Swift was joined by Travis Kelce on stage during her London show. Photo / Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s British fans were left stunned when her NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce joined her on the Eras Tour stage at Wembley during her third London show.

It marks the first time the couple have appeared on stage together, shortly after going Instagram official with a selfie with Prince William and his children.

Until then, Kelce and Swift had never appeared on each other’s social media.

Then the Kansas City Chiefs player took to the stage while Swift performed I Can Do It With a Broken Heart - and the crowd lost their minds at the sight.

Kelce wore a white coat, top hat and bow tie, picking Swift up and then powdering her face, all part of the performance.

Swift’s London shows have drawn the likes of Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as well as rock icon Jon Bon Jovi, Ellie Goulding, and Sir Paul McCartney.

Fleabag stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott were seen dancing in the VIP tent.

Tom Cruise was spotted at one of the shows swapping friendship bracelets with concertgoers, while Hugh Grant was spotted snacking on carrots during the show.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis also joined the celebrities in attendance.

At Swift’s first Wembley show, Prince William was seen dancing to Shake It Off in the royal box with his children Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 9 - just a few of 90,000 fans who flocked to the stadium.

The video quickly went viral as Swifties praised William’s “impressive dad dancing”.

Following the show, Swift and Kelce met the royals backstage, sharing a photo of the moment to social media.

The official Kensington Royal account then shared another snap of William and his children posing with the pop star, writing, “Thank you Taylor Swift for a great evening!”

Meanwhile, 6-year-old Prince Louis stayed home with mum Princess Kate.

Swift takes her Eras tour to Ireland this week, and is set to return to the United Kingdom in August.