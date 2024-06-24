David Grohl appeared to suggest that Taylor Swift lipsyncs during her Eras Tour concerts, leading the pop star to subtly respond at her own show. Photos / AP, X @popbase

In a surprising tale of two shows in one city, the Foo Fighters frontman took aim at American pop star Taylor Swift and her talent during their concert while she performed on the other side of town.

Dave Grohl, 55, seemingly fired a wave of comments addressed to Swift, 34, on Saturday night as his rock band Foo Fighters played a show at London Stadium.

The band are touring the UK on their Everything or Nothing at All Tour. They were performing their second of two London shows when Grohl spoke to the audience about Swift.

Their June 22 concert in Britain’s capital also coincided with one of Swift’s Eras Tour concerts on the other side of town at Wembley Stadium.

Early in the night, Grohl - who founded Foo Fighters on his own in 1994 and remains the principal musician of the US band - referenced Swift’s tour, saying, “Listen - tonight, this is my Eras Tour, okay? I’ve got a lot of eras. Spelled e-r-r-o-r-s. This is my Errors Tour, how about that? … That’s what we should’ve called this f***ing tour: The Errors Tour.”

William, the Prince of Wales and two of his children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, attended one of Taylor Swift's concerts at Wembley Stadium and visited the star backstage. Photo / @KensingtonRoyal / X

Later on, Grohl told fans he was “joking about the Taylor Swift tour earlier”, who booed at the mention of her nearby concert. He then proceeded to make a subtle dig at Swift, suggesting that she doesn’t sing live.

“We were joking about the Taylor Swift tour earlier. I know that she’s on her ‘errors’ tour,” Grohl said to concertgoers in between songs.

“I tell you, man, you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift.

“So we like to call our tour the ‘Errors Tour’. We’ve had more than a few eras, and more than a few f***ing errors as well. Just a couple,” he continued.

“That’s because we actually play live. What?

“Just saying. You guys like raw, live rock ‘n’ roll music, right? You came to the right f***ing place.”

Previously, Grohl has praised Swift for her music, so his comments came as a surprise to some fans.

In 2015, the rock star performed at BBC Radio 1′s Big Weekend festival and joked that he was “obsessed” with Swift’s music.

“Taylor Swift’s hometown, anybody?” he said in a video of the performance. “I’m officially obsessed, she might want to get a restraining order, ‘cause I’m all about T. Swift.”

While Swift usually avoids celebrity feuds, she appeared to quietly respond to Grohl’s comments during her third show in London on Sunday night, where she also brought her NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce on to the stage.

“Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band who’s going to be playing live for you for three-and-a-half hours tonight, they deserve this so much,” Swift told a crowd of 90,000 people after they gave her a standing ovation.

“And so does every one of my fellow performers. And you just gave that to us so generously, we will never forget it.”

Swift has just finished three shows across three nights at London’s Wembley Stadium and will continue her tour around Europe before returning to the city in August for five more shows at the same venue.