The Foo Fighters perform at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland. Photo / Cameron Pitney

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl tonight dedicated a song at his Wellington concert to the man who stripped off for the band in Christchurch.

The band wrapped up their tour of New Zealand in Wellington after shows in Auckland and Christchurch, following a run of shows in Australia

”So the other night”, Grohl told the crowd at Westpac Stadium about halfway through the band’s set, “we were playing in Christchurch and it was so cold I couldn’t feel my fingers. I was focusing on playing the guitar.

”Little did I realise there was a guy air guitaring about ten feet from me, totally nude with his genitals in his hands.”

Grohl said he walked off stage, oblivious to what had played out in the crowd. He said he was asked if he’d seen the naked guy.

Grohl said no, but told the crowd he’d since seen in the news that the man had been arrested, which was met by loud booing from the Wellington audience.

After a pause, Grohl revealed that police had dropped all charges.

As the Foo Fighters performed in Christchurch, a man stripped fully nude.

The ecstatic crowd responded with a rapturous yay!

”I’m not encouraging anyone to do what that man did, but tonight I’m dedicating this one to that naked motherf***er from Christchurch.

The Foo Fighters played their last New Zealand show of the tour at Sky Stadium in Wellington. Photo / Katrina Bennett

”I think I’m actually going to rename this song.

”The ballad of Beaconsfield miners - tonight it’s called ‘The naked mother f***er from Christchurch’.”

Grohl finished the show by thanking the audience for being “the perfect ending to our New Zealand tour”.



