Wellington’s Sky Stadium is warning Foo Fighters concertgoers not to arrive early due to safety concerns while wild wind passes through.

The Foo Fighters are set to take the stage at 7.30pm as part of their first headline tour in New Zealand since 2018.

But the stadium has told fans who were planning on getting there early to delay their arrival due to very high winds on the Fran Wilde Walkway.

MetService has issued a strong wind watch for Wellington and Remutaka Hill until 3pm, warning that north to northwest winds may approach severe gales in exposed places.

Tonight’s concert is the third and final show of the Foo Fighters’ New Zealand Tour.

While they were performing at Christchurch’s Apollo Projects Stadium, a fan stripped completely naked in the mosh pit before security and police intervened to arrest him.

A police spokesperson said a 27-year-old man was arrested following an incident of indecent exposure at the concert.

He was dealt with via alternative resolution and no charges were laid, the spokesperson said.

Before the man’s arrest, many punters snapped images of the naked concertgoer, including one that was posted to Radio Hauraki’s Instagram page. The image shows the back of the man standing on another concertgoer’s shoulders appearing to mimic playing a guitar.

The caption of the photo read, “Foo Fighters looked epic”, sparking comments like “legend” and “rock out with your ...”

Concertgoer Glenn Dwight said: “It’s impressive that a concertgoer managed to shoehorn that rugby rite of passage “streaking” into a Foo Fighters concert. Luckily, he didn’t do it during Everlong as that might have been false advertising. As he was not there forever (thanks Red Badge) or long! Maybe the Pretender?”

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters concertgoers in Auckland were left enraged and confused after being duped by a man in a hi-vis vest offering $20 private parking outside a charity building only to find their cars had been towed during the show.

Police say they are investigating after up to 10 people paid a person holding a sign to park at the front of a charity that supports children in need on Neilson St close to Go Media Stadium Mt Smart.

All those who parked in the private carpark believed the payment was a legitimate arrangement but found themselves hundreds of dollars out of pocket when they freed their vehicles.

