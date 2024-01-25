As the Foo Fighters performed in Christchurch, a man stripped fully nude.

One keen Foo Fighters fan is taking off on social media, with images of the nude concertgoer, taken by fellow crowd members at the band’s latest concert yesterday, circulating on Instagram.

While the Foo Fighters didn’t have a surprise for their fans at their Christchurch show last night, it appears one of their fans had an X-rated surprise for them.

The band — made up of Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear, Rami Jaffee, and Josh Freese — have just completed the second show of their three-date New Zealand tour.

And while performing at Christchurch’s Apollo Projects Stadium, they were met with a fan who stripped completely naked in the mosh pit.

A photo posted to Radio Hauraki’s Instagram page shows the naked man standing on another concertgoer’s shoulders as he appears to mimic playing a guitar.

The caption of the photo reads, “Foo Fighters looked epic”, sparking comments like “legend” and “rock out with your...”

Speaking to the NZ Herald, concertgoer Glenn Dwight said: “It’s impressive that a concertgoer managed to shoehorn that rugby rite of passage “streaking” into a Foo Fighters concert. Luckily, he didn’t do it during Everlong as that might have been false advertising. As he was not there forever (thanks Red Badge) or long! Maybe the Pretender?”

ZB journalist Claire Sherwood said the show of exhibitionism was the talk of the concert, with many people discussing the act while leaving the stadium.

“I didn’t see the guy at all but heard all about it as I walked to my car after the show. A group of young guys were laughing about it, with one saying it was “an impressive effort”.

“The funniest exchange was one of the young guys saying the flasher had nothing to be proud of, and his mate responded with, ‘Come on! It wasn’t exactly a warm night. Cut the guy some slack’. To be fair, he was right, it wasn’t exactly a warm night.”

While there have been multiple streaking events at New Zealand sports games — including a man streaking at the Alexandra bowls tournament, there are rarely streaking events at concerts — and the law doesn’t consider public nudity an offence, an individual who “within view of any public place, intentionally and obscenely exposes any part of his or her genitals” could face charges such as indecent exposure or performing an indecent act.

A representative for Frontier Touring declined to comment on the incident, saying it was a police matter. NZ Herald has also contacted police who are yet to respond.

