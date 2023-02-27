An uncommon sight in the sport, the streaker caused some embarrassment on Saturday. Video / Summerset National Fours

It wasn’t just bowling balls that spectators saw at the National Fours bowling tournament in Alexandra on Saturday when a streaker dashed across the green during play.

Raelene Kavanagh, 71, was sitting with a group of fellow women bowlers when the unexpected happened. A streaker appeared from the side of the clubhouse, ran across the bowling green and disappeared back behind the clubhouse.

“Everyone roared,” Kavanagh said.

“It was funny ... all you saw was bottom.”

The incident, which is believed to be a first for bowls, happened at the Alexandra Bowling Club during the afternoon livestream of the tournament.

Club manager Paul Jerrom also witnessed the nimble nude.

It was a warm day, but you would not have known by looking at him, Jerrom said.

“A world-first in Alexandra,” he added.

A naked man running across the green at the National Four Bowls Championships in Alexandra raised a few eyebrows on Saturday. Photo / YouTube

The streaker was believed to be a spectator connected to a team that had been knocked out of the competition the previous day.

The disturbance was a sign bowls was joining mainstream sport, Jerrom said.

The crowd seemed to enjoy the spectacle.

“I don’t think anyone was outraged.”

Jerrom thought bowlers might expect him to organise a repeat performance for the mixed pairs.

“Once was enough,” Kavanagh said.

The match was broadcast on Sky Sport 600 and New Zealand Bowls’ YouTube page.

Tournament director Chris Lander, of Wairarapa, preferred to talk about the competition.

“It was a very good day of bowls,” Lander said.

Police said they had not been made aware of the incident.

The National Fours tournament finished on Sunday.

The mixed pairs tournament started yesterday and will run until Thursday, with games being played throughout Central Otago.