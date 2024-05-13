Hybrid SUVs for eco-conscious buyers

This content was prepared by Innovate Online, an advertising agency/digital marketing company acting on behalf of HAVAL and is being published by NZME as advertorial. No cars were road-tested but have been researched online as a helpful guide for potential buyers.

Eight affordable and environmentally friendly hybrid SUVs in NZ.

Hybrid SUVs are gaining traction with New Zealand’s new car buyers in 2024 and the trend doesn’t look to be slowing down any time soon. Hybrid vehicle fuel consumption is a major drawcard for drivers who want affordability now and into the future, and mid-size hybrid SUVs are the answer for people who want to save at the pump and on the open road. Hybrid and electric vehicles are the way of the future, and they keep getting better with the introduction of every new model.

Here are eight of the most affordable and economical hybrid SUVs for eco-conscious drivers in New Zealand.

GWM HAVAL H6 Mazda MX-30 Lexus UX Kia Niro Volvo XC90 Hyundai Santa Fe Kia Sorento BMW X5

1. GWM HAVAL H6

A relative newcomer on New Zealand roads, and becoming well-known for its good looks, powertrain performance, and hybrid SUV fuel economy. The H6 hybrid models are sporty, sleek, and ready for action. The interior is feature-rich and inviting and, on the road, this luxury SUV turns heads wherever it goes. The GWM H6 hybrid variant delivers 179kW of power and an eco-friendly fuel consumption of 5.2L/100km. Although very economical, the 2024 H6 delivers plenty of power when you need it.

High-level European engineering and Asian technology result in a responsive 2.0L turbo petrol engine and 7-speed DCT gearbox with plenty of torque for negotiating variable New Zealand road conditions. Comfort is also prioritised, such as heated front seats and a hands-free electric tailgate, perfect for the chilly months. Front-wheel drive and AWD provide options for different road surfaces, while the driver-assist and safety features have been awarded a 5-star ANCAP rating.

2 Mazda MX-30

The Mazda MX-30 is billed as a car with a vision for the future. Manufacturer and dealer websites highlight the Mazda MX-30 M Hybrid features, cutting-edge style, and sustainable materials that reduce environmental impact without compromising the Mazda experience. The MX-30 114kW/200Nm 2.0 litre petrol four-cylinder engine is supported by lithium-ion battery power for improved efficiency and driveability.

Less fuel used means less time at the pump and the e-Skyactiv-G claims to provide exhilarating performance at low engine speeds, with plenty of torque. Tech features include a 7-inch A/C touchscreen and 12 premium Bose speakers placed throughout the cabin to elevate audio enjoyment to a whole new level.

3. Lexus UX

The Lexus UX 250h Premium has a sleek exterior and pairs a modern 2.0-litre engine with a powerful battery electric motor. The result is a total system output of 135kW with optimal fuel efficiency of 5.0L/100km. This luxuriously appointed vehicle is said to deliver exceptional comfort, performance, and safety. Lexus UX features include aero stabilising wheel arch mouldings, rear combination lamps, smooth NuLuxe upholstery, 8 airbags, lane tracing assist, forward-facing camera, and pedestrian and cyclist detection.

4. Kia Niro

The Kia Niro hybrid SUV has streamlined, rugged appeal plus an economical electric range battery pack and 6-speed dual-clutch transmission claiming to deliver responsive torque and smooth acceleration. The dashboard display includes touch commands for a personalised driving experience. The Niro PHEV is a slightly lower-to-the-ground SUV that internet research suggests is good on winding roads, with plenty of power on the open highway. The Niro Plug-In Hybrid is said to be quiet, comfortable and economical, even at top speeds.

5. Volvo XC90

The Volvo XC90 is typical Swedish minimalistic style. This hybrid SUV is designed to incorporate the best European engineering for smooth take-offs and effortless acceleration for city traffic commuting and mountainous journeys. The Volvo XC90 is said to be designed for optimal fuel economy without sacrificing performance, even when using driver assistance technologies such as blind spot monitoring, head-up display, and the 360-degree camera for peace of mind in tight situations.

6. Hyundai Santa Fe

The Hyundai Santa Fe hybrid version has a bold exterior, modern SUV interior, a cascading front grille, and sleek 20-inch alloy wheels. The digital cluster dashboard display is said to have been designed for ease of use, allowing the driver to stay focused on the road ahead. The four hybrid system driving modes are: Comfort Mode for everyday driving, Eco Mode for economy, Sport Mode for power and response, and Smart Mode is based on your driving style. The Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid is futuristic driving. As an alternative, check out the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid.

7. Kia Sorento

The Kia Sorento Hybrid PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle) is said to offer advanced pure electric car tech features, electric power efficiency, and great performance, according to dealers’ websites. Interior highlights include leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, a premium Bose audio system, and advanced driver assist features. The Sorento is reported to be very responsive when using the self-adjusting terrain mode with stability traction control, and AWD torque. Kia claims that the digital dashboard is designed for today’s drivers, and this tough hybrid SUV has a maximum braked towing capacity of 2500kgs. Another Kia worth considering is the Kia Sportage Hybrid.

8. BMW X5

Luxury SUVs are here to stay and the BMW X5 is a market leader with optimal electric range. The BMW X5 plug-in hybrid has a turbo 6-cylinder combustion engine that boasts 280kW (381 hp). Its range on battery power alone is claimed to be 110km and there are four off-road modes for adventurous Kiwis. Drivers may appreciate the luxuriant high-end interior comfort and tech functionality. The BMW X5 is fast-charging, with optimal fuel consumption, and low CO2 emissions.

Others

Additional crossover and SUV makes and models worth considering include the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, Toyota Highlander Hybrid, Honda CR-V, Ford Escape, Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, and Range Rover.

Advantages of hybrid SUVs

Hybrid SUV new car advantages include hybrid powertrain fuel efficiency, all-wheel drive and 4WD options, and a high driving position for better on-road visibility. The best hybrid SUVs are ideal for New Zealand driving conditions.

Value for money with a 2024 hybrid SUV

Although upfront costs can be higher, hybrid cars offer long-term financial savings. Hybrid SUVs get more range out of a tank by switching from electric to petrol power according to the driving conditions. Hybrid SUVs are for eco-conscious drivers who want fewer CO2 emissions. For economy, practicality, and a comfortable ride, hybrid SUVs are a great choice in 2024.