14 May, 2024 02:43 AM 2 mins to read

Armed police have responded to the incident in Addington, Christchurch this afternoon. Photo / George Heard

A Christchurch school was in lockdown this afternoon while armed police surround a nearby house after reports of a man with a gun.

Police say they are responding to an incident on Lincoln Rd in the suburb of Addington.

“Initial calls were received relating to a family harm matter, where a person was reported to have a firearm,” police said.

“Cordons were put in place at an address on Whiteleigh Avenue.

“Two people from that address are assisting police with our inquiries to locate the person of interest who is no longer believed to be in the area.”

Police say that “another person involved in the initial incident” has been transported to hospital with moderate injuries.

A loudspeaker is being set up by armed police while residents are being evacuated from nearby properties.

Police have surrounded a back-section property. Photo / George Heard

They have surrounded a back-section property.

The nearby primary school was advised to lockdown as a precaution.

“Police acknowledge that this may have been unsettling for the young people whose school went into lockdown and appreciate their support,” police said.

“Inquiries remain ongoing to determine what exactly has occurred.”

Police are responding to the incident on Lincoln Rd. Photo / George Heard

Addington Te Kura Kaumatua posted earlier on its Facebook page for parents to stay away.

“Please do not come to school for School Cross Country. We are in a police-enforced lockdown. Your children are safe in their rooms. We will update as soon as we know more information. Please avoid calling the school and tying up phone lines.”

But by around 2.30pm, the school said that the lockdown was lifted, adding: “School will finished at 3pm as usual but you are welcome to come earlier if you like.”

Police have also asked members of the public to stay away from the Whiteleigh Ave and Lincoln Rd area “while staff work to resolve the situation safely.”

Staff from a nearby business reported loud banging noises and that armed police had surrounded a property.

