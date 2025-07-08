Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Gary Coleman’s ex-wife fails lie detector test about circumstances surrounding actor’s death

Bang Showbiz
4 mins to read

Shannon Price, former wife of actor Gary Coleman, arrives for a court hearing on the status of Coleman's body and estate June 14 2010 in Provo, Utah. Photo / Getty Images via AFP

Shannon Price, former wife of actor Gary Coleman, arrives for a court hearing on the status of Coleman's body and estate June 14 2010 in Provo, Utah. Photo / Getty Images via AFP

Gary Coleman’s ex-wife has failed a voluntary lie detector test about the circumstances surrounding his death.

The late Diff’rent Strokes actor - who died from an intracranial haemorrhage at the age of 42 after falling at home - married Shannon Price in 2007 but they

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment