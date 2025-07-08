Advertisement
Entertainment

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to be sentenced in October

AFP
3 mins to read

A jury has found music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs not guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking but convicted of a prostitution charge following high-profile trial

Sean “Diddy” Combs will be sentenced on October 3 (October 4 NZT) for his conviction on prostitution-related charges, following a split verdict that saw him acquitted for crimes that carried more serious punishment.

The music mogul was found not guilty of sweeping racketeering and sex trafficking charges after the marathon

