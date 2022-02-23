Voyager 2021 media awards
Dave Grohl on Studio 666, believing in ghosts and being scared s******s in Auckland

5 minutes to read
Dave Grohl in the Foo Fighters horror-comedy movie Studio 666, in cinemas from today.

Karl Puschmann
By
Karl Puschmann

Karl Puschmann is Culture Editor for the New Zealand Herald.

He's widely acknowledged as the nicest guy in rock 'n roll but that could soon change.

"I've been keeping the inner demon caged for years," Dave Grohl admits, an evil glint flashing in his eye.

