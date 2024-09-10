Dave Grohl confirms infidelity in recent Instagram post. Photo / @davetruestories

The family attended the 2023 Grammy Awards together.

In 2024, the usually private couple made a high-profile appearance at Wimbledon, with the former Nirvana star’s appearance – slicked back hair with a suit and tie – making headlines.

Grohl and Blum celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary last year.

The pair first met in 2001 at a bar in West Hollywood, but after a couple of dates, Grohl, who didn’t feel ready for commitment, “stopped calling”, he told Elle. “After three months, I had a revelation and called her back.”

They were married at home in 2003 in Los Angeles. Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic attended the wedding, as did record executive Clive Davis.

Discussing his family in 2007 with The Guardian, Grohl said his wife and daughter Violet were “anchors that keep me from completely disappearing”.

“I try to be kind to everybody. I try to be as nice as I can to everyone in life. This is something my mother taught me when I was young; be kind,” Grohl told the Herald’s Karl Puschmann in 2022.

Violet joined her dad and the rest of the Foo Fighters onstage at Glastonbury Festival last year to sing Show Me How. In 2021, the duo released a cover of Nausea by 1980s punk rock band X, and in 2020 Violet sang Kurt Cobain’s vocal parts during a performance of Nirvana’s Heart-Shaped Box with her father.

Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum at Wimbledon. Photo / Getty Images

Blum has kept largely out of the public eye.

A former MTV producer and model, she co-directed the music video for Foo Fighters’ 2002 single Walking a Line. She appeared in the music video for the band’s 2011 single White Limo.

Grohl has said she was the inspiration behind Burn Away, and for the Foo Fighters song Statues. “That song is about my wife and me,” he told GQ. “To me there’s nothing more beautiful than seeing the headstones of a husband and wife side by side in a graveyard.”

Grohl has been touring with Foo Fighters to support the release of the band’s 11th studio album But Here We Are in June 2023, and the band played Wellington, Christchurch and Auckland in January this year.

Foo Fighters were committed to continuing the band following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022. The band were “devastated by the tragic and untimely loss”.