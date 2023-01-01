Foo Fighters' drummer suffered 'chest pains' in hotel room medical emergency. Video / NZ Herald

The Foo Fighters have revealed they will play on without Taylor Hawkins after the drummer died in March.

The band took to social media over the New Year to share their decision and reflect on the “most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known”, saying that they were “reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish the most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us”.

The band, formed 27 years ago by Dave Grohl as he rose from the ashes of Nirvana following Kurt Cobain’s death, went on to say they wanted “to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life”.

“And for the past 27 years our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has always helped us all get through the darkest of times together. A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music,” they wrote.

“Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were - and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward.”

They said they knew that Hawkins meant as much to fans as he did to his bandmates and “he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night” that they performed.

Hawkins was found dead in a Colombian hotel room in March, after years of struggling with drug addiction.

An ambulance had been called to the hotel after the 50-year-old complained of “chest pain”, but he was unable to be revived.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the band said in a statement after his death.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children, and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

The band was set to headline the Brazilian festival Lollapalooza in the days following his death, and the creator of the festival Perry Farrell and his wife Etsy revealed earlier this year what Hawkins said to them on the night before he died, Globo 1 reported.

The drummer reportedly left a voice note, saying: “Take care of each other. And I’ll take care of myself. And I’ll see you in Sao Paulo. I love, love, love you. Sleep well.”



