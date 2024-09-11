He acknowledged his family in the statement, writing, “I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”

The couple are typically private but have appeared in public together recently, including at the 2023 Grammy Awards along with their daughters.

In 2024, the usually private couple made a high-profile appearance at Wimbledon, with the former Nirvana star’s appearance - slicked back hair with a suit and tie - making headlines.

They celebrated 20 years of marriage last year.

Discussing his family in 2007 with The Guardian, Grohl said his wife and daughter Violet were “anchors that keep me from completely disappearing”.

Jordyn Blum and Dave Grohl appeared at Wimbledon together earlier this year. Photo / Getty Images

“I try to be kind to everybody. I try to be as nice as I can to everyone in life. This is something my mother taught me when I was young; be kind,” Grohl told the Herald’s Karl Puschmann in 2022.

Violet joined her dad and the rest of the Foo Fighters onstage at Glastonbury Festival last year to sing Show Me How. In 2021, the duo released a cover of Nausea by 1980s punk rock band X, and in 2020 Violet sang Kurt Cobain’s vocal parts during a performance of Nirvana’s Heart-Shaped Box with her father.

Grohl has recently toured with the Foo Fighters after the release of their album But Here We Are in June last year, playing shows in Wellington, Christchurch and Auckland in January this year.