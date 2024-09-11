Foo Fighters star and father-of-three Dave Grohl has admitted he cheated on his wife Jordyn Blum and secretly became a father to a baby girl.
Now, the 55-year-old singer’s two oldest daughters Violet, 18, and Harper, 15, have deleted their social media accounts amid the news, reports the Daily Mail UK.
Their parents Grohl and Blum, 48, first met in 2001 and married in 2003, going on to welcome Violet, Harper and 10-year-old Ophelia together.
It comes after Grohl shared a statement on Instagram revealing his infidelity, writing, “I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her.”