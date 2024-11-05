Not wanting to let the opportunity slip, Clint asked her about the chances of giving New Zealand listeners a slice of Kiwi.

“Ariana, before we go, your own impersonations are going off at the moment. You’ve just been talking to some people from New Zealand for 10 minutes.

“Could you do a New Zealand accent?” he asked.

Without hesitation, Grande responded: “I don’t know, you tell me,” as she attempted the New Zealand accent.

American singing and acting sensation Ariana Grande has given her attempt at a New Zealand accent during an interview with ZM’s Bree and Clint following the premiere of the movie Wicked.

Hesitant on how accurate her attempt was, she quickly said “oh no, that was terrible. That was kind of Australian. Maybe it was in the middle [of a New Zealand and Australian accent]. I don’t know.”

Clint then asked Grande whether she wanted to hear Bree’s impression of her, with Bree quickly saying “I’ve been working on it”.

Before the ZM crew could blink, Grande then gave her best Bree impression, saying “I’ve been working on it” in a hybrid New Zealand-Australian accent.

The movie is about an unlikely friendship that emerges between Elphaba and Glinda, two clashing witches in the magical land of Oz.

Elphaba is wrongfully cast as a wicked witch as she seeks to expose the fraudulent, corrupt Wizard who rules the land.

As well as Grande and Eviro, the cast includes Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James among others.

Wicked: Part One is set to hit movie theatres from November 21.