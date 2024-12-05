Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

NZ PM Christopher Luxon and Australian PM Anthony Albanese reveal their Spotify Wrapped amid online backlash

Mitchell Hageman
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Christopher Luxon reveals his Spotify Wrapped list, including Dua Lipa (left) and Post Malone. Compostie Photo / NZME, AFP

Christopher Luxon reveals his Spotify Wrapped list, including Dua Lipa (left) and Post Malone. Compostie Photo / NZME, AFP

From Post Malone to Dua Lipa, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon revealed his rather eclectic music taste to social media followers on Thursday after posting a screenshot and video of his Spotify Wrapped list for 2024.

But both he and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese have been criticised online for the mere action of posting, with many commenters saying they should focus on running their respective countries instead.

World leaders across the globe take to social media every December to reveal their most listened-to artists and songs, and our Billy Joel, Ed Sheeran-loving PM was no exception.

Spotify Wrapped presents a personalised outlook of each Spotify user’s listening habits of the past year, diarising their most-streamed songs, artists, podcasts in an eye-catching audio-visual format.

Luxon’s 2024 list featured a mix of genres, from hip-hop to country, and eras, 70s and 80s to today.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Songs from New York legend Joel and folk-pop singer George Ezra also feature.

Commenters on Luxon’s X/Twitter post were mixed, with some commending him on his diverse taste and others saying the post was in poor form.

“Do you have nothing better to do with your time than to listen to hours of music when you should be working,” one said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“You know reading reports and all that sort of stuff. I know you’re sorted but the majority in AoNZ aren’t so do your job.”

“Our pm listens to Dua rare Luxon W,” another said.

People across the ditch also openly criticised Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for posting his list.

Albanese shared his Spotify Wrapped on X on Thursday morning, showing his top songs as Australia by G Flip, Letting Go by Angie McMahon, Still Have Room by Hockey Dad, Pedestal by Lime Cordiale and Get Me Out by Stingray.

News.com.au reported feedback was scathing, with many believing the leader should focus on his work instead of posting.

“No one gives a frig what’s on your Spotify list. What they want to hear is what you are actually doing to bring the cost-of-living issues down and what you are doing with the housing affordability crisis,” one comment said.

“WTF? my electricity bill just went up 20% this morning and you’re showing me this!!,” another replied.

Luxon’s Spotify Wrapped explained

It’s safe to say the Prime Minister doesn’t discriminate when it comes to genre, as his top five artists covered country, hip-hop, pop and 70s rock.

While he wasn’t a Swiftie (those who enjoy the music of pop megastar Taylor Swift), he was partial to a bit of Postie, with rapper and singer Post Malone being Luxon’s number one most listened to artist.

Out of the 37,460 minutes Luxon spent listening to music, most of that was taken up by the tunes of Fleetwood Mac, Dua Lipa, Sheeran and Tim McGraw, who made up the rest of his top 5.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

When it came to songs, Ezra’s 2018 hit Shotgun took Luxon’s top spot, followed by Real Love Baby by Father John Misty and the Joel classic Vienna.

Post Malone performing at Auckland's Outerfields at Western Springs in 2023. Photo / Tom Grut
Post Malone performing at Auckland's Outerfields at Western Springs in 2023. Photo / Tom Grut

While Spotify doesn’t tell you when and where the person listened to their music, Luxon’s music taste may point to signs of things that have been going on in New Zealand and abroad.

Three of Luxon’s top five artists have made trips to Aotearoa in the last three years, with Lipa (whose song Dance the Night was in his top five songs) wowing Spark Arena crowds at the start of 2022 and Post Malone coming twice in 2023.

Joel was also Eden Park’s first international act in 2022. Ezra, who sings Shotgun, was also here that same year.

Lipa’s songs also appeared in the hit 2023 movie Barbie, so the PM may have seen the smash-hit film, enjoyed a song, and saved it on his playlist.

While McGraw’s spot on the list revealed Luxon loves a bit of country music, his connection to the genre could also be explained by Malone being his top artist, as the singer’s recent album F1Trillion sees him go from hip-hop to country.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon had pop singer Dua Lipa as one of his most listened to artists. Photo / Michelle Grace Hunder
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon had pop singer Dua Lipa as one of his most listened to artists. Photo / Michelle Grace Hunder

Mitchell Hageman joined the Herald’s entertainment and lifestyle team in 2024. He previously worked as a multimedia journalist for Hawke’s Bay Today.

Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment