But both he and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese have been criticised online for the mere action of posting, with many commenters saying they should focus on running their respective countries instead.
World leaders across the globe take to social media every December to reveal their most listened-to artists and songs, and our Billy Joel, Ed Sheeran-loving PM was no exception.
“You know reading reports and all that sort of stuff. I know you’re sorted but the majority in AoNZ aren’t so do your job.”
“Our pm listens to Dua rare Luxon W,” another said.
People across the ditch also openly criticised Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for posting his list.
Albanese shared his Spotify Wrapped on X on Thursday morning, showing his top songs as Australia by G Flip, Letting Go by Angie McMahon, Still Have Room by Hockey Dad, Pedestal by Lime Cordiale and Get Me Out by Stingray.
News.com.au reported feedback was scathing, with many believing the leader should focus on his work instead of posting.
“No one gives a frig what’s on your Spotify list. What they want to hear is what you are actually doing to bring the cost-of-living issues down and what you are doing with the housing affordability crisis,” one comment said.
“WTF? my electricity bill just went up 20% this morning and you’re showing me this!!,” another replied.
Luxon’s Spotify Wrapped explained
It’s safe to say the Prime Minister doesn’t discriminate when it comes to genre, as his top five artists covered country, hip-hop, pop and 70s rock.
While he wasn’t a Swiftie (those who enjoy the music of pop megastar Taylor Swift), he was partial to a bit of Postie, with rapper and singer Post Malone being Luxon’s number one most listened to artist.
Out of the 37,460 minutes Luxon spent listening to music, most of that was taken up by the tunes of Fleetwood Mac, Dua Lipa, Sheeran and Tim McGraw, who made up the rest of his top 5.
Lipa’s songs also appeared in the hit 2023 movie Barbie, so the PM may have seen the smash-hit film, enjoyed a song, and saved it on his playlist.
While McGraw’s spot on the list revealed Luxon loves a bit of country music, his connection to the genre could also be explained by Malone being his top artist, as the singer’s recent album F1Trillion sees him go from hip-hop to country.