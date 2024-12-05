Songs from New York legend Joel and folk-pop singer George Ezra also feature.

What does yours look like? pic.twitter.com/js7hKaheQi — Christopher Luxon (@chrisluxonmp) December 4, 2024

Commenters on Luxon’s X/Twitter post were mixed, with some commending him on his diverse taste and others saying the post was in poor form.

“Do you have nothing better to do with your time than to listen to hours of music when you should be working,” one said.

“You know reading reports and all that sort of stuff. I know you’re sorted but the majority in AoNZ aren’t so do your job.”

“Our pm listens to Dua rare Luxon W,” another said.

People across the ditch also openly criticised Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for posting his list.

Albanese shared his Spotify Wrapped on X on Thursday morning, showing his top songs as Australia by G Flip, Letting Go by Angie McMahon, Still Have Room by Hockey Dad, Pedestal by Lime Cordiale and Get Me Out by Stingray.

News.com.au reported feedback was scathing, with many believing the leader should focus on his work instead of posting.

“No one gives a frig what’s on your Spotify list. What they want to hear is what you are actually doing to bring the cost-of-living issues down and what you are doing with the housing affordability crisis,” one comment said.

“WTF? my electricity bill just went up 20% this morning and you’re showing me this!!,” another replied.

Luxon’s Spotify Wrapped explained

It’s safe to say the Prime Minister doesn’t discriminate when it comes to genre, as his top five artists covered country, hip-hop, pop and 70s rock.

While he wasn’t a Swiftie (those who enjoy the music of pop megastar Taylor Swift), he was partial to a bit of Postie, with rapper and singer Post Malone being Luxon’s number one most listened to artist.

Out of the 37,460 minutes Luxon spent listening to music, most of that was taken up by the tunes of Fleetwood Mac, Dua Lipa, Sheeran and Tim McGraw, who made up the rest of his top 5.

When it came to songs, Ezra’s 2018 hit Shotgun took Luxon’s top spot, followed by Real Love Baby by Father John Misty and the Joel classic Vienna.

Post Malone performing at Auckland's Outerfields at Western Springs in 2023. Photo / Tom Grut

While Spotify doesn’t tell you when and where the person listened to their music, Luxon’s music taste may point to signs of things that have been going on in New Zealand and abroad.

Three of Luxon’s top five artists have made trips to Aotearoa in the last three years, with Lipa (whose song Dance the Night was in his top five songs) wowing Spark Arena crowds at the start of 2022 and Post Malone coming twice in 2023.

Joel was also Eden Park’s first international act in 2022. Ezra, who sings Shotgun, was also here that same year.

Lipa’s songs also appeared in the hit 2023 movie Barbie, so the PM may have seen the smash-hit film, enjoyed a song, and saved it on his playlist.

While McGraw’s spot on the list revealed Luxon loves a bit of country music, his connection to the genre could also be explained by Malone being his top artist, as the singer’s recent album F1Trillion sees him go from hip-hop to country.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon had pop singer Dua Lipa as one of his most listened to artists. Photo / Michelle Grace Hunder

Mitchell Hageman joined the Herald’s entertainment and lifestyle team in 2024. He previously worked as a multimedia journalist for Hawke’s Bay Today.