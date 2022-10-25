George Ezra performs at Spark Arena on October 25, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo / Dave Simpson





REVIEW:

George Ezra might be the world’s most reluctant pop star, but during last night’s one-off show at Spark Arena, he couldn’t stop smiling.

The 29-year-old Hertford native hasn’t played in New Zealand since 2019, and he couldn’t contain his excitement to be back.

“Auckland ... I’m sorry it’s been so long,” he told the crowd - mostly made up of parents whose kids probably drove them mad playing his 2018 hit Shotgun on repeat the summer before the world shut down.

For many of them, it was likely their first concert, but they would have to wait until the end of the show to hear their favourite song.

Kiwi singer/songwriter Georgia Lines opened the night with several of her original songs and a surprise cover of Olivia Rodrigo’s Driver’s License - dedicated to Ezra, who apparently only just got his own license - that held the audience spellbound. It was an impressive set proving she’s got real star power.

Ezra took to the stage with Anyone for You (Tiger Lily) from his 2022 album Gold Rush Kid, followed by 2014 hit Cassy O’, which instantly got the crowd up on their feet and clapping in time.

He quickly proved he’s not just a guy with a guitar, who I’m embarrassed to admit I once called “Ed Sheeran from Wish”. Turns out Ezra can really put on a show, backed by an impressive band including drums, saxophone and keyboard, which manages to make an impact without overwhelming his voice.

The bass-baritone voice that made him famous sounds just as good live as on his records - and when addressing the audience as “ladies and gentlemen”, with that quintessential British politeness.

The pop star was backed by an impressive band. Photo / Dave Simpson

Ezra’s music appeals to all ages, from his singalong hits like Budapest and Gold Rush Kid to slower ballads Hold My Girl and Sweetest Human Being Alive - a tearjerking combo that proved he can tug at the heartstrings as well as write a radio hit.

When he finally introduced Shotgun as his encore, the kids sitting near me lost their minds. Spare a thought for their parents, who now have to listen to it on repeat for the rest of the year.

But it was impossible not to stand up and dance along to a song that takes us all back to a time before Covid. A lot of Kiwi kids went home very happy that night - I’ll admit, myself included.

There’s rumours Ezra plans to step out of the spotlight after his tour. After the release of Gold Rush Kid, he told the Daily Telegraph UK that “No one really cares about me. I mean it in a good way, it feels like cake-and-eat-it territory.”

But looking at this crowd, I don’t think it’s true that “no one really cares”. It’s clear that if he wanted to, Ezra could keep riding the wave of popularity. But something tells me he’s content not to.