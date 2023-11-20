Rapper Post Malone surprised fans with a karaoke session at Danny Doolan's. Photos / TikTok

Kiwi fans got to party with Post Malone at popular Irish bar Danny Doolan’s in Auckland last night, with the rapper making a surprise appearance ahead of his show tomorrow night.

The singer is in New Zealand for a show at Western Springs on Tuesday, and was spotted by fans at the Viaduct bar on Sunday night singing karaoke along with the bar’s live band.

Footage shared on TikTok showed him singing The Proclaimers’ 500 Miles and What I Got by Sublime, a beer and a cigarette in hand, as the crowd cheered him on.

Danny Doolan’s shared several clips and photos on their Instagram page, writing, “Lost of love for Posty”.

Malone was enjoying a night out in the City of Sails after his arrival in the country, seen talking to several fans and posing for selfies.

He’ll play The Outerfield at Western Springs on November 21, part of his If Y’All Weren’t Here, I’d be Crying World Tour. It comes just months after the rapper and signer was last in the country, when he played Go Media Stadium Mt Smart as the support act for the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Opening the show for the iconic band, he teased his eventual return to New Zealand wearing an “I love Auckland” T-shirt and telling fans, “Every time I come here it’s one of the most beautiful things in the world.”

Months on, it appears his love for the city hasn’t changed, as he makes the most of his brief stay in Aotearoa.

The last time we saw him take to the stage as a solo act was in 2019, with Jaden Smith as the supporting act. He also did a shoey on stage, something he’d done as part of his Australian shows too.

Tomorrow’s show promises to give Kiwi fans a night they won’t forget, set to feature all the tunes his fans love as well as music from his newest album Austin, released in July this year.