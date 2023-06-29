Post Malone has revealed he's returning to New Zealand shores. Photo / Tom Grut

To Kiwi fans who have been waiting for rapper Post Malone to announce his return to New Zealand: Congratulations.

When he opened for the Red Hot Chili Peppers at Auckland’s Go Media Stadium Mt Smart earlier this year, he may have just teased his return to New Zealand.

He told the crowds while opening for the rock legends in January and wearing an “I love Auckland” T-shirt, “Every time I come here it’s one of the most beautiful things in the world.”

Post Malone supporting the Red Hot Chili Peppers at Mt Smart in Auckland. Photo / Tom Grut

Now he’s announced he’s coming back for a long-awaited solo show which will take place at Auckland’s Outerfields at Western Springs this November.

As part of his ‘If Y’all Weren’t Here I’d Be Crying’ world tour, the 27-year-old singer-songwriter promises to give his Kiwi fans a night they won’t forget.

Set to be an energetic performance - something his fans have come to love him for - as well as music from his upcoming album, Austin, and all your favourite tunes in between, the completely reimagined show is one you won’t want to miss.

As well as general admission tickets, which go on sale Thursday, July 13, the concert will also include VIP packages with more details due to be released closer to the time.

The last time we saw him as a solo act was at Auckland’s Spark Arena in 2019, before his 2023 stop as a support act for the Red Hot Chili Peppers during which he stole the show according to rave reviews about the Chemical rapper’s performance.

“When Post Malone took to the stage at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium, he could have easily been confused for the headline act,” the review read.

And now Kiwi fans can rejoice because the Rockstar singer is returning to be just that.

LOWDOWN

Who: Post Malone

What: If Y’all Weren’t Here I’d Be Crying world tour

Where: The Outerfields at Western Springs, Auckland

When: November 21

Tickets: One NZ pre-sale starts Thursday, July 6 at 12pm

Live Nation pre-sale starts Tuesday, July 11 at 12pm

General public tickets go on sale on Thursday, July 13 at 12pm.