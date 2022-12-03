The singer-songwriter is the first international musician to perform at Eden Park. Video / Supplied

The singer-songwriter is the first international musician to perform at Eden Park. Video / Supplied

He is 73 years old but when Billy Joel took the stage at Eden Park tonight, his energy told the story of a different 73 — 1973.

That was the year Piano Man broke into the Billboard Top 40 and Joel was a star on the rise and had that special something you couldn’t put into worlds.

Fast-forward 49 years and Joel’s energy still puts even the youngest of pop rockers to shame.

There were no supporting acts, no theatrics, no dancers — he didn’t need any of that. The crowd was here for one thing and one man who they hadn’t seen since 2008.

Billy Joel sang all the old favourites, because he hasn't written anything new since 1993. Photo / Dean Purcell.

A sold-out audience of more than 35,000 fans came to see the superstar play his only New Zealand concert — a historic first for Eden Park — and the Piano Man had them enraptured from the start.

The adoring crowd screamed at the first glimpse of the star, who opened with A Matter of Trust, his energy amplified, filling the iconic stadium. The crowd knew every word and sang along with him.

Joel serenaded the masses with Vienna and got everyone on their feet to The Entertainer, but the highlight came when Joel took a moment to speak to the crowd.





The audience danced, sang, kissed and reminisced at Joel's Eden Park performance. Photo / Dean Purcell.

“Hello New Zealand! Long time no see! Welcome to Eden Park stadium.”

As the crowd roared, he continued: “I have bad news and good news. Bad news — I haven’t written or recorded anything new since 1993. So basically you’re going to hear the same sh** you wanted last time.”

Over the audience’s laughter the singer joked: “The good news is, I haven’t recorded anything new since 1993, so you’re probably going to hear the same sh** you wanted this time.”

The crowd hung onto every word as he busted out hit after hit and held the multi-generational audience captivated for the full show.

Billy Joel at Eden Park - the first international act to appear at the Stadium. Photo / Dean Purcell.

He even gave the crowd his own impromptu take on the Rolling Stones’ Start Me Up, an absolute highlight of the show.

The audience danced, sang, kissed and reminisced — the venue was a sea of denim jackets, dusted-off leather boots, Old Spice and good memories.

Joel gave it his all and there wasn’t a disappointed fan in the entire stadium as plastic cups of chardonnay were raised in the sky in celebration.

So while Joel didn’t start the fire, it was made clear last night to a soaked crowd, that it was always burning.