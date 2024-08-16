Advertisement
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Australian PM Anthony Albanese meet in Canberra

Jason Walls
By
Political Editor – Newstalk ZB·NZ Herald·
PM Luxon and PM Albanese speak to the media

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese have met in Canberra and are due to address the media soon.

The pair are expected to touch on regional security, the Aukus agreement as New Zealand considers joining Pillar II, and the ongoing irritant of Australia’s deportations programme.

Before the meeting, Luxon described Australia as an “indispensable ally” but said there were some areas he intended to raise, including his wish for Albanese to return to a more lenient approach on the 501 deportees issue.

It is their third face-to-face meeting and Luxon said yesterday he was looking for a return to the more “commonsense” approach under Jacinda Ardern’s administration, under which more consideration was given to the connection any potential deportees had with New Zealand.

Australia had backed away from that earlier this year.

“I appreciate there are domestic Australian issues around that,” Luxon told travelling media yesterday.

“Australia’s free to make its own decisions but we want to make sure that we have a commonsense approach to that – that people who have very little affiliation with New Zealand shouldn’t be sent back to New Zealand, frankly.”

He said that was something he planned to “advocate very strongly” when he met Albanese this afternoon.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is meeting his counterpart in Australia. Photo / Pool
Luxon and a team of his ministers touched down in Canberra last night after an infrastructure “fact-finding” mission in Sydney.

The Prime Minister finished that leg of the trip with a major foreign policy speech to the Lowy Institute, saying New Zealand’s “strategic outlook is deteriorating more rapidly than at any time in our lifetimes”.

“In short, the world is getting more difficult and more complex, particularly so for those smaller states navigating increasingly stormy seas. However, we must engage with the world as it is, not as we wish it to be.”

Christopher Luxon (right) with Anthony Albanese in Sydney in December 2023. Photo / Adam Pearse
He touched on several geostrategic issues, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Luxon also made specific mention of China – New Zealand’s biggest trading partner.

“As I conveyed to Premier Li when he visited New Zealand, the difference in values and systems of government means there are issues on which we cannot and will not agree.

“Where we disagree, we will raise our concerns privately and also, when necessary, publicly in a consistent and predictable manner.”

That speech – particularly his focus on the New Zealand/Australia relationship – serves as a backdrop to Luxon’s meeting with Albanese today.

The issue of 501 deportees will also loom large over the meeting and subsequent joint press conference.

Earlier this year, the Australian Government unwound the “commonsense” approach to the way its foreign-born criminals were deported.

For years there has been political tension between New Zealand and Australia over the 501 programme.

Former Prime Ministers Sir John Key and Dame Jacinda Ardern argued against the deportation of criminals who were born in New Zealand but had no real connection to it.

In mid-2022, Ardern managed to get Albanese to agree to a “commonsense” approach, which she said would see few people with little to no connection with New Zealand deported here.

But after domestic pressure in Australia earlier this year, that policy was changed.

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s pipeline of infrastructure – and what can be learned from Australia – will also be high on Luxon’s agenda.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon met New South Wales Premier Chris Minns in Sydney on Thursday.
He spent most of yesterday rubbing shoulders with top-level infrastructure bosses and officials.

After meetings at Beca, he and his team of ministers made their way further downtown to meet New South Wales Premier Chris Minns.

“We want to make this relationship work and take it to the next level,” Minns said.

A theme among the infrastructure experts Luxon spoke to yesterday was bipartisanship.

Infrastructure New South Wales chairman Graham Bradley said as much after he met with the Prime Minister.

He said having an apolitical approach to building significant projects was key to Sydney’s success.

That’s a view Luxon’s taken on board.

“We want to take the politics out of infrastructure,” he said.

“With our short political cycles, and various bits of political intervention, we want to make sure that we can depoliticise it.”

Jason Walls is Newstalk ZB’s political editor and has years of experience in radio and print, including in the Parliamentary Press Gallery for the NZ Herald and Interest.co.nz.

