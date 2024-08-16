Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese have met in Canberra and are due to address the media soon.
The pair are expected to touch on regional security, the Aukus agreement as New Zealand considers joining Pillar II, and the ongoing irritant of Australia’s deportations programme.
Before the meeting, Luxon described Australia as an “indispensable ally” but said there were some areas he intended to raise, including his wish for Albanese to return to a more lenient approach on the 501 deportees issue.
“I appreciate there are domestic Australian issues around that,” Luxon told travelling media yesterday.
“Australia’s free to make its own decisions but we want to make sure that we have a commonsense approach to that – that people who have very little affiliation with New Zealand shouldn’t be sent back to New Zealand, frankly.”
He said that was something he planned to “advocate very strongly” when he met Albanese this afternoon.
The Prime Minister finished that leg of the trip with a major foreign policy speech to the Lowy Institute, saying New Zealand’s “strategic outlook is deteriorating more rapidly than at any time in our lifetimes”.
“In short, the world is getting more difficult and more complex, particularly so for those smaller states navigating increasingly stormy seas. However, we must engage with the world as it is, not as we wish it to be.”