Christopher Luxon shakes hands with Anthony Albanese in Sydney during a 2023 visit. Photo / Adam Pearse

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is set to hold a press conference from Sydney, where he has spent the morning rubbing shoulders with city’s infrastructure elite, including the top brass at Beca as well as top officials in the Office New South Wales’ State Government.

Luxon – as well as Ministers Shane Jones (regional development), Simeon Brown (transport), and Chris Bishop (infrastructure) – met with New South Wales Premier Christopher Minns.

“We want to make this relationship work, and take it to the next level because we have so much in common with New Zealand,” Minns said ahead of his meeting with Luxon and his ministerial team.

Luxon said he also wanted to learn from New South Wales.

“We have a really big desire to build and deepen the relationship on a leader to leader level – and on a government to government level.”