New Zealand / Politics

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon holds press conference during Sydney visit

Jason Walls
By
Political Editor – Newstalk ZB·NZ Herald
Christopher Luxon shakes hands with Anthony Albanese in Sydney during a 2023 visit. Photo / Adam Pearse

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is set to hold a press conference from Sydney, where he has spent the morning rubbing shoulders with city’s infrastructure elite, including the top brass at Beca as well as top officials in the Office New South Wales’ State Government.

Luxon – as well as Ministers Shane Jones (regional development), Simeon Brown (transport), and Chris Bishop (infrastructure) – met with New South Wales Premier Christopher Minns.

“We want to make this relationship work, and take it to the next level because we have so much in common with New Zealand,” Minns said ahead of his meeting with Luxon and his ministerial team.

Luxon said he also wanted to learn from New South Wales.

“We have a really big desire to build and deepen the relationship on a leader to leader level – and on a government to government level.”

Ahead of another meeting with New South Wales Treasurer Daniel Mookhey, Luxon spoke about both countries great Olympics medal haul.

But he gave a special shout out to the now infamous Aussie break dancer Rachel Gunn.

“We loved the iconic introduction of Ray Gun,” Luxon said.

The meeting with Mookhey and Luxon involved half a dozen officials on either side. Although everyone else had a tall glass of water waiting for them at their allocated spot at the table, Luxon had a Pepsi Max.


These three ministers accompanying the Prime Minister – Jones, Brown and Bishop – are heavily involved in the Government’s “ambitious” pipeline of infrastructure projects, and the contentious RMA fast-track process.

Luxon said when it comes to New Zealand’s infrastructure pipeline, the Government needed to be able to attract foreign capital from private investors.

And he said Australia is the perfect place for the Government to go looking for that capital.

“We will not be able [to provide modern, reliable infrastructure] alone, just with the Government’s balance sheet, so we’re open to getting more investment in to do more PPPs to get infrastructure built quicker.”

Jason Walls is Newstalk ZB’s Political Editor and has years of experience working across print and radio

