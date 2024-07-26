“Israel must listen to the concerns of the international community,” the statement said.

“The protection of civilians is paramount and a requirement under international humanitarian law. Palestinian civilians cannot be made to pay the price of defeating Hamas. It must end.

“An immediate ceasefire is needed desperately.”

Smoke rises over the Gaza Strip after an Israeli bombardment. International pressure is growing for an end the Israel-Gaza war, which is now in its ninth month. Photo / Getty Images

Biden has been meeting with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week to push for his proposed peace deal.

The Israeli leader faces increased pressure to end the Israel-Gaza war, now in its ninth month.

“We fully stand behind the comprehensive ceasefire deal, outlined by President Biden and endorsed by the UN Security Council,” the leaders said.

“We call on parties to the conflict to agree to the deal. Any delay will only see more lives lost.

“We are committed to working towards an irreversible path to achieving a two-state solution, where Israelis and Palestinians can live securely within internationally recognised borders. This is the only realistic option to achieve a just and enduring peace.”

The leaders pointed to the escalation in fighting on the Lebanon border, warning “further hostilities put tens of thousands of civilians in Lebanon and Israel at risk”.

“We are gravely concerned about the prospect of further escalation across the region.”

The trio previously spoke out in February against Israel expanding the conflict into Rafah and called for an urgent humanitarian ceasefire.