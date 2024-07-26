Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Christopher Luxon, Anthony Albanese, Justin Trudeau voice support for Gaza ceasefire

RNZ
2 mins to read
In today's headlines with Susie Nordqvist, a report finds Law Society president told a church group it could 'destroy' records of children in its care and Kiwis told to mask-up.

By RNZ

Christopher Luxon has joined with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in calling again for an end to the conflict in Gaza and voicing support for US President Joe Biden’s ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

The three leaders jointly issued a statement on the need for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza and the risk of expanded conflict between the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia in southern Lebanon and Israel.

The leaders called the human suffering in Gaza “unacceptable” and the situation there “catastrophic”.

The statement condemned Hamas for the October 7 attacks in Israel but also listed concerns about the humanitarian toll in the conflict.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Israel must listen to the concerns of the international community,” the statement said.

“The protection of civilians is paramount and a requirement under international humanitarian law. Palestinian civilians cannot be made to pay the price of defeating Hamas. It must end.

“An immediate ceasefire is needed desperately.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Smoke rises over the Gaza Strip after an Israeli bombardment. International pressure is growing for an end the Israel-Gaza war, which is now in its ninth month. Photo / Getty Images
Smoke rises over the Gaza Strip after an Israeli bombardment. International pressure is growing for an end the Israel-Gaza war, which is now in its ninth month. Photo / Getty Images

Biden has been meeting with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week to push for his proposed peace deal.

The Israeli leader faces increased pressure to end the Israel-Gaza war, now in its ninth month.

“We fully stand behind the comprehensive ceasefire deal, outlined by President Biden and endorsed by the UN Security Council,” the leaders said.

“We call on parties to the conflict to agree to the deal. Any delay will only see more lives lost.

“We are committed to working towards an irreversible path to achieving a two-state solution, where Israelis and Palestinians can live securely within internationally recognised borders. This is the only realistic option to achieve a just and enduring peace.”

The leaders pointed to the escalation in fighting on the Lebanon border, warning “further hostilities put tens of thousands of civilians in Lebanon and Israel at risk”.

“We are gravely concerned about the prospect of further escalation across the region.”

The trio previously spoke out in February against Israel expanding the conflict into Rafah and called for an urgent humanitarian ceasefire.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand