Israel’s military announced on Tuesday it had eliminated half of Hamas’ military leadership since the war in Gaza began more than nine months ago, in addition to about 14,000 fighters who had been killed or apprehended during the conflict.

The announcement, which the Washington Post could not independently verify, came amid more reported airstrikes across Gaza. At least 17 were reported dead in Mawasi, a humanitarian area in the southern city of Khan Younis, with more than 60 dead throughout the Strip, local health authorities said.

Israel did not list Mohammed Deif, the leader of Hamas’ armed wing, the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, as among the Hamas military leadership who had been eliminated.

Israeli forces have said Deif, one of the organisation’s top leaders, was an intended target of a strike on Khan Younis on Saturday that local authorities said killed 90 people. Hamas has repeatedly denied Deif was killed in the strike. The group has accused Israel of using strikes to derail the latest ceasefire talks backed by the Biden administration, even as ground forces in Gaza are scaled back.