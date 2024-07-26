'It is time for this war to end,' says US Vice-President Kamala Harris after talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo / Getty Images

'It is time for this war to end,' says US Vice-President Kamala Harris after talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo / Getty Images

US Vice-President Kamala Harris has pressured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to help reach a Gaza ceasefire deal that would ease the suffering of Palestinian civilians, striking a tougher tone than President Joe Biden.

“It is time for this war to end,” Harris said in a televised statement after she held face-to-face talks with Netanyahu.

Harris, the likely Democratic presidential nominee after Biden dropped out of the election race on Monday, did not mince words about the humanitarian crisis gripping Gaza after nine months of war between Israel and Hamas militants.

“We cannot allow ourselves to be numb to the suffering and I will not be silent,” she said.

Harris’ remarks were sharp and serious in tone and raised the question of whether she would be more aggressive in dealing with Netanyahu if elected president on November 5. But analysts do not expect there would be a major shift in US policy toward Israel, Washington’s closest ally in the Middle East.