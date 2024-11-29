Moana 2 is on a waka to record-breaking success at the US box office, heading towards a historic US$175 million-plus launch this Thanksgiving week.
The Disney musical fantasy, which features a raft of New Zealand stars, including Temuera Morrison, Dave Fane and Awhimai Fraser, opened to US$57.5m ($97.6m) on Wednesday (local time), including US$13.8m in previews.
It’s believed the sequel will rake in more than US$175m over the five days from Wednesday to Sunday, which could see it become the biggest five-day opening in history.
The five-day figures mean Moana 2 is on track to become the top Thanksgiving holiday opening of all time, beating 2013’s Frozen, which amassed US$94m (Thanksgiving is held on November 28). It will also surpass Frozen 2 (US$125m) to become the top earner, according to The Hollywood Reporter.