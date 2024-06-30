Inside Out 2 is the highest-grossing film of the year so far. Photo / Disney

The new Disney Pixar animated movie broke several records and became the first film to hit the US$1 billion mark since Barbie.

Inside Out 2 has pulled in more than US$1 billion ($1.64b) at the box office since it was released two and a half weeks ago.

The Pixar movie, the sequel to the studio’s film Inside Out (2015), reached the US$1b mark on June 30. It’s the fastest an animated film has reached that milestone, having done so in 19 days and breaking Frozen 2′s record.

It is the only movie released this year that has hit US$1b at the box office and the first movie to pass that threshold since Barbie.

Inside Out is a coming-of-age film that follows the emotions inside the head of a young girl called Riley. These emotions — including Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith) and Anger (Lewis Black) — work with one another to shape how she lives her life.