Gladiator II review: Leave history in the history books and just enjoy gladiators fighting sharks

Karl Puschmann thanks the gods for the wild historical inaccuracies of the long-awaited sequel.
There’s been a lot of chatter about Gladiator II’s historical inaccuracies and how this is a bad thing. You won’t hear that sort of nonsense from me. I think the film’s joyful disregard for facts is a good thing and Gladiator II is a better film for it.
When I go to the cinema, I don’t want a history lesson. I’m not thinking about how there’s no way the ancient Romans could have let a few bloodthirsty sharks loose into the flooded Colosseum pit to dangerously enhance a naval battle between two gladiator teams. No. All, I’m thinking is, “Am I not entertained?”
At that moment at least, I was very much entertained by the sharks zipping around the Colosseum chomping their way through any gladiators unlucky to plunge – or be plunged – into the increasingly bloodied water. How could you not be?
As a director, Ridley Scott prizes the “rule of cool” above all else. Historical accuracy be damned. Gladiators fighting frenzied sharks is cool. Terrifyingly aggro monkeys attacking gladiators is cool. A gladiator riding a rhino and charging his enemies is cool. I don’t care that none of this actually happened. They’re the coolest parts of the movie. Be gone with your history books, nerds!